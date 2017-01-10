UFC News: Conor McGregor roasts viewers in hilarious ad

Notorious roasts everyone in his new commercial for Pegasus World Cup Invitational

by Aniket Das News 10 Jan 2017, 00:34 IST

Conor can’t stay out of the headlines

The Story

Love him or hate him, you cannot ignore the Notorious. Conor Mcgregor is back in news, doing what he does best, albiet on a different platform together.

We just came across a sensational video of Conor Mcgregor in a promoting The Pegasus World Cup Invitational.

And guess what, Conor Mcgregor makes a new announcement of being the POUND FOR POUND NUMBER.1 JOCKEY IN THE WORLD.

In case you didn’t know:

Conor Mcgregor is enjoying his soaring popularity and demand across the world post his victory at UFC-205. After beating Eddie Alvarez to become the first UFC fighter holding two belts in two different weight category at New York, Conor Mcgregor’s fame has exponentially increased to the nth level.

It is no surprise that he had the highest PPV’s for his fights in 2016 and organizations across the world have stood up and took notice.

The Heart of the Matter

Conor Mcgregor is now in a promotional video speaking about the Pegasus World Cup invitational where in his unique way of insults is asking people to stand up and do something today to live a great life tomorrow.

In his Mcgregor style he reels off lines such as, “ Hey, quit watching Cat videos in your mother’s basement and enter the Sweepstakes. Just think you can buy yourself a life.”

Vintage Conor.

What’s Next?

Well with a part in Game of Thrones and now this video, the stakes of Conor Mcgregor are reaching the roof. It can only grow further to a level where we would be seeing him in major global endorsements. He is training daily, preparing for fatherhood and making a lot of moolah while doing it.

Sportskeeda’s take:

It seems as if UFC is all set to feature Khabib vs Tony at UFC 209 and winner of that contest faces Conor Mcgregor. Till then we can expect to see more such commercials. And of course, we won’t be surprised to see him as a jockey too.