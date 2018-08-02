Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Cubs beat Pirates in Hamels' debut

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    02 Aug 2018, 11:48 IST
Hamels-Cole-USNews-080118-ftr-getty
Cole Hamels

The Chicago Cubs are 1-0 with Cole Hamels on the mound following his debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Hamels allowed one unearned run and struck out nine in five innings pitched as the Cubs defeated the Pirates 9-2 on Wednesday.

The four-time MLB All-Star, Babe Ruth Award winner, World Series champion and World Series MVP – who was acquired from the Texas Rangers last week –picked up his first win in a Chicago uniform.

Chicago scored four times in the first inning and gave Hamels all the run support he needed. Pittsburgh answered with an unearned run in the bottom of the frame.

But the Cubs pulled away in the second when Pirates reliever Steven Brault walked in two runs.

Willson Contreras registered three hits and three RBIs to lead the Cubs offense. Five other Chicago players tallied one RBI in the game.

The win moved the Cubs to 62-45 for the year while Pittsburgh fell to 56-53.

 

GONZALEZ INSPIRES ASTROS

Marwin Gonzalez hit two home runs in the Houston Astros' 8-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

Oakland Athletics catcher Jonathan Lucroy went three for four with four RBIs in an 8-3 win against the Toronto Blue Jays.

 

GRAY COSTLY AGAINST ORIOLES

New York Yankees starter Sonny Gray surrendered seven runs in 2.6 innings on the mound against the Baltimore Orioles, who won 7-5.

Los Angeles Angels reliever Hansel Robles allowed three runs in just one inning of work in his team's 7-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

 

NO FRIENDS HERE

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Manny Machado fielded a slow roller and threw across the diamond to rob Jonathan Schoop of an infield single in the first inning. Machado and Schoop were both recently traded by the Orioles.

 

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Washington Nationals 5-3 New York Mets
Baltimore Orioles 7-5 New York Yankees
Cleveland Indians 2-0 Minnesota Twins
Detroit Tigers 7-4 Cincinnati Reds
Oakland Athletics 8-3 Toronto Blue Jays
Houston Astros 8-3 Seattle Mariners
Chicago Cubs 9-2 Pittsburgh Pirates
Tampa Bay Rays 7-2 Los Angeles Angels
Atlanta Braves-Miami Marlins (postponed)
Kansas City Royals 10-5 Chicago White Sox
St Louis Cardinals 6-3 Colorado Rockies
Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 Milwaukee Brewers

 

YANKEES AT RED SOX

New York and Boston will resume MLB's biggest rivalry at Fenway Park on Thursday. CC Sabathia (6-4, 3.53 ERA) is set to start for the Yankees, while Brian Johnson (1-3, 3.45 ERA) will take the mound for the Red Sox. New York and Boston enter Thursday's action with the two best records in baseball.

Hamels solid in debut as Cubs throttle Pirates 9-2
