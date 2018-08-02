Cubs beat Pirates in Hamels' debut

Cole Hamels

The Chicago Cubs are 1-0 with Cole Hamels on the mound following his debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Hamels allowed one unearned run and struck out nine in five innings pitched as the Cubs defeated the Pirates 9-2 on Wednesday.

The four-time MLB All-Star, Babe Ruth Award winner, World Series champion and World Series MVP – who was acquired from the Texas Rangers last week –picked up his first win in a Chicago uniform.

Chicago scored four times in the first inning and gave Hamels all the run support he needed. Pittsburgh answered with an unearned run in the bottom of the frame.

But the Cubs pulled away in the second when Pirates reliever Steven Brault walked in two runs.

Willson Contreras registered three hits and three RBIs to lead the Cubs offense. Five other Chicago players tallied one RBI in the game.

The win moved the Cubs to 62-45 for the year while Pittsburgh fell to 56-53.

GONZALEZ INSPIRES ASTROS

Marwin Gonzalez hit two home runs in the Houston Astros' 8-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

Oakland Athletics catcher Jonathan Lucroy went three for four with four RBIs in an 8-3 win against the Toronto Blue Jays.

GRAY COSTLY AGAINST ORIOLES

New York Yankees starter Sonny Gray surrendered seven runs in 2.6 innings on the mound against the Baltimore Orioles, who won 7-5.

Los Angeles Angels reliever Hansel Robles allowed three runs in just one inning of work in his team's 7-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

NO FRIENDS HERE

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Manny Machado fielded a slow roller and threw across the diamond to rob Jonathan Schoop of an infield single in the first inning. Machado and Schoop were both recently traded by the Orioles.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Washington Nationals 5-3 New York Mets

Baltimore Orioles 7-5 New York Yankees

Cleveland Indians 2-0 Minnesota Twins

Detroit Tigers 7-4 Cincinnati Reds

Oakland Athletics 8-3 Toronto Blue Jays

Houston Astros 8-3 Seattle Mariners

Chicago Cubs 9-2 Pittsburgh Pirates

Tampa Bay Rays 7-2 Los Angeles Angels

Atlanta Braves-Miami Marlins (postponed)

Kansas City Royals 10-5 Chicago White Sox

St Louis Cardinals 6-3 Colorado Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 Milwaukee Brewers

YANKEES AT RED SOX

New York and Boston will resume MLB's biggest rivalry at Fenway Park on Thursday. CC Sabathia (6-4, 3.53 ERA) is set to start for the Yankees, while Brian Johnson (1-3, 3.45 ERA) will take the mound for the Red Sox. New York and Boston enter Thursday's action with the two best records in baseball.