Foltynewicz throws shutout in Braves' win over Nationals
The Atlanta Braves were too good for the Washington Nationals, thanks largely to Mike Foltynewicz.
Atlanta Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz was almost unhittable in MLB on Friday.
The 26-year-old right-hander pitched a complete-game shutout to lead Atlanta to a 4-0 win over the Nationals. Foltynewicz struck out 11 and allowed just a pair of singles.
The Nationals and Braves were tied through the first six innings. But Nick Markakis scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh and Dansby Swanson followed with a three-run homer two batters later as Atlanta pulled away.
Freddie Freeman and Kurt Suzuki finished the game with two hits apiece.
@Folty25 | #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/Jg4Nuol5Sw— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 2, 2018
Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg was forced to leave the game with a cramp in his non-pitching hand. He allowed four runs, three earned, and seven hits in 6.2 innings pitched.
The win moved the Braves to 34-23 this year while the Nationals fell to 32-24.
TREMENDOUS TAILLON
Jameson Taillon threw eight shut-out innings and struck out six in the Pirates' 4-0 win over the Cardinals.
Matt Olson and Dustin Fowler combined for four home runs and nine RBIs in the Athletics' 16-0 win over the Royals.
What. A. Night.#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/nFndlR7nWi— Oakland Athletics (@Athletics) June 2, 2018
KENNEDY, HEYWARD POOR
Royals starter Ian Kennedy surrendered eight runs in just three innings on the mound against the Athletics.
Jason Heyward went 0 for five with two strikeouts in the Cubs' 7-4 win over the Mets.
HUGE ENCARNACION HOME RUN
Indians designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion rocketed a home run into the second deck against the Twins.
Exit velocity: 105.3 mph— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) June 2, 2018
Launch angle: 25°
Distance: 424 ft
This is an Edwing if we've ever seen one.#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/P9j1hzdTCw
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
New York Yankees 4-1 Baltimore Orioles
Detroit Tigers 5-2 Toronto Blue Jays
Chicago Cubs 7-4 New York Mets
Atlanta Braves 4-0 Washington Nationals
Chicago White Sox 8-3 Milwaukee Brewers
Houston Astros 7-3 Boston Red Sox
Minnesota Twins 7-4 Cleveland Indians
Oakland Athletics 16-0 Kansas City Royals
Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 St Louis Cardinals
Los Angeles Dodgers 11-8 Colorado Rockies
Arizona Diamondbacks 9-1 Miami Marlins
Cincinnati Reds 7-2 San Diego Padres
San Francisco Giants 4-0 Philadelphia Phillies
Los Angeles Angels 6-0 Texas Rangers
Seattle Mariners 4-3 Tampa Bay Rays
RED SOX AT ASTROS
Boston and Houston will continue their four-game series with a matchup of two top pitchers. The Astros will send Justin Verlander to the mound while David Price is set to start for the Red Sox. Houston have won the first two games of the series after dropping two of three to the Yankees.