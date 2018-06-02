Foltynewicz throws shutout in Braves' win over Nationals

The Atlanta Braves were too good for the Washington Nationals, thanks largely to Mike Foltynewicz.

Omnisport NEWS News 02 Jun 2018, 12:05 IST 14 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Mike Foltynewicz

Atlanta Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz was almost unhittable in MLB on Friday.

The 26-year-old right-hander pitched a complete-game shutout to lead Atlanta to a 4-0 win over the Nationals. Foltynewicz struck out 11 and allowed just a pair of singles.

The Nationals and Braves were tied through the first six innings. But Nick Markakis scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh and Dansby Swanson followed with a three-run homer two batters later as Atlanta pulled away.

Freddie Freeman and Kurt Suzuki finished the game with two hits apiece.

Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg was forced to leave the game with a cramp in his non-pitching hand. He allowed four runs, three earned, and seven hits in 6.2 innings pitched.

The win moved the Braves to 34-23 this year while the Nationals fell to 32-24.

TREMENDOUS TAILLON

Jameson Taillon threw eight shut-out innings and struck out six in the Pirates' 4-0 win over the Cardinals.

Matt Olson and Dustin Fowler combined for four home runs and nine RBIs in the Athletics' 16-0 win over the Royals.

KENNEDY, HEYWARD POOR

Royals starter Ian Kennedy surrendered eight runs in just three innings on the mound against the Athletics.

Jason Heyward went 0 for five with two strikeouts in the Cubs' 7-4 win over the Mets.

HUGE ENCARNACION HOME RUN

Indians designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion rocketed a home run into the second deck against the Twins.

Exit velocity: 105.3 mph

Launch angle: 25°

Distance: 424 ft



This is an Edwing if we've ever seen one.#RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/P9j1hzdTCw — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) June 2, 2018

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

New York Yankees 4-1 Baltimore Orioles

Detroit Tigers 5-2 Toronto Blue Jays

Chicago Cubs 7-4 New York Mets

Atlanta Braves 4-0 Washington Nationals

Chicago White Sox 8-3 Milwaukee Brewers

Houston Astros 7-3 Boston Red Sox

Minnesota Twins 7-4 Cleveland Indians

Oakland Athletics 16-0 Kansas City Royals

Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 St Louis Cardinals

Los Angeles Dodgers 11-8 Colorado Rockies

Arizona Diamondbacks 9-1 Miami Marlins

Cincinnati Reds 7-2 San Diego Padres

San Francisco Giants 4-0 Philadelphia Phillies

Los Angeles Angels 6-0 Texas Rangers

Seattle Mariners 4-3 Tampa Bay Rays

RED SOX AT ASTROS

Boston and Houston will continue their four-game series with a matchup of two top pitchers. The Astros will send Justin Verlander to the mound while David Price is set to start for the Red Sox. Houston have won the first two games of the series after dropping two of three to the Yankees.