Gregorius hits two home runs in Yankees' victory over Nationals

The New York Yankees continued their fine MLB season, led past the Washington Nationals by Didi Gregorius.

Didi Gregorius powered the New York Yankees to a MLB win on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old shortstop belted two home runs to lead New York to a 3-0 victory in their series opener against the Nationals at Yankee Stadium. The win moved New York to 43-19 this year while Washington fell to 36-28.

Gregorius put the Yankees ahead with a solo home run in the second inning and Austin Romine followed with a sacrifice fly three batters later to push New York's lead to 2-0. Gregorius added an insurance run for New York in the sixth with his second homer of the game.

Yankees starter CC Sabathia allowed four hits and walked three in 5.2 innings on the mound. New York's bullpen combined for 3.1 innings of scoreless relief.

Tanner Roark surrendered three runs in six innings and picked up the loss for the Nationals. Washington's Daniel Murphy went 0 for four in his season debut after he was activated from the disabled list before the game.

Sure feels good to be home. pic.twitter.com/7oblrPfDdU — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 13, 2018

KINGERY GUIDES PHILLIES

Scott Kingery tallied four RBIs for the Phillies in their 5-4 win over the Rockies.

Twins shortstop Ehire Adrianza recorded three hits, drove in two runs and scored twice against the Tigers.

WOEFUL WHEELER

Zack Wheeler allowed six runs and eight hits while walking four in the Mets' 8-2 loss to the Braves.

Orioles starter David Hess threw just 3.1 innings but surrendered five runs and walked four in his team's 6-4 loss to the Red Sox.

CAMARGO MAGIC

Braves third baseman Johan Camargo made a diving stop in the sixth inning and turned it into a double play against the Mets.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Boston Red Sox 6-4 Baltimore Orioles

New York Yankees 3-0 Washington Nationals

Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 Colorado Rockies

Minnesota Twins 6-4 Detroit Tigers

Miami Marlins 3-1 San Francisco Giants

Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 Toronto Blue Jays

Atlanta Braves 8-2 New York Mets

Chicago White Sox 5-1 Cleveland Indians

Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds 5-1 Kansas City Royals

San Diego Padres 4-2 St Louis Cardinals

Houston Astros 6-3 Oakland Athletics

Los Angeles Dodgers 12-5 Texas Rangers

Seattle Mariners 6-3 Los Angeles Angels

Arizona Diamondbacks 13-8 Pittsburgh Pirates

CUBS AT BREWERS

The two top teams in the National League (NL) Central will play the rubber match of their three-game series on Wednesday. The Cubs pulled out a 7-2 extra-innings win in the series opener. Milwaukee responded by limiting Chicago to just two hits in their victory on Tuesday. Mike Montgomery will start for Chicago while Jhoulys Chacin is set to take the mound for the Brewers.