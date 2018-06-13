Gregorius hits two home runs in Yankees' victory over Nationals
The New York Yankees continued their fine MLB season, led past the Washington Nationals by Didi Gregorius.
Didi Gregorius powered the New York Yankees to a MLB win on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old shortstop belted two home runs to lead New York to a 3-0 victory in their series opener against the Nationals at Yankee Stadium. The win moved New York to 43-19 this year while Washington fell to 36-28.
Gregorius put the Yankees ahead with a solo home run in the second inning and Austin Romine followed with a sacrifice fly three batters later to push New York's lead to 2-0. Gregorius added an insurance run for New York in the sixth with his second homer of the game.
Yankees starter CC Sabathia allowed four hits and walked three in 5.2 innings on the mound. New York's bullpen combined for 3.1 innings of scoreless relief.
Tanner Roark surrendered three runs in six innings and picked up the loss for the Nationals. Washington's Daniel Murphy went 0 for four in his season debut after he was activated from the disabled list before the game.
Sure feels good to be home. pic.twitter.com/7oblrPfDdU— New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 13, 2018
KINGERY GUIDES PHILLIES
Scott Kingery tallied four RBIs for the Phillies in their 5-4 win over the Rockies.
Twins shortstop Ehire Adrianza recorded three hits, drove in two runs and scored twice against the Tigers.
WOEFUL WHEELER
Zack Wheeler allowed six runs and eight hits while walking four in the Mets' 8-2 loss to the Braves.
Orioles starter David Hess threw just 3.1 innings but surrendered five runs and walked four in his team's 6-4 loss to the Red Sox.
CAMARGO MAGIC
Braves third baseman Johan Camargo made a diving stop in the sixth inning and turned it into a double play against the Mets.
CamarGOLD! #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/flBf1G54hR— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 13, 2018
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Boston Red Sox 6-4 Baltimore Orioles
New York Yankees 3-0 Washington Nationals
Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 Colorado Rockies
Minnesota Twins 6-4 Detroit Tigers
Miami Marlins 3-1 San Francisco Giants
Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 Toronto Blue Jays
Atlanta Braves 8-2 New York Mets
Chicago White Sox 5-1 Cleveland Indians
Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 Chicago Cubs
Cincinnati Reds 5-1 Kansas City Royals
San Diego Padres 4-2 St Louis Cardinals
Houston Astros 6-3 Oakland Athletics
Los Angeles Dodgers 12-5 Texas Rangers
Seattle Mariners 6-3 Los Angeles Angels
Arizona Diamondbacks 13-8 Pittsburgh Pirates
CUBS AT BREWERS
The two top teams in the National League (NL) Central will play the rubber match of their three-game series on Wednesday. The Cubs pulled out a 7-2 extra-innings win in the series opener. Milwaukee responded by limiting Chicago to just two hits in their victory on Tuesday. Mike Montgomery will start for Chicago while Jhoulys Chacin is set to take the mound for the Brewers.