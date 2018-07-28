Kershaw strikes out eight, bases four as Dodgers beat Braves

Clayton Kershaw had a night to remember as he made an impact on the mound and at the plate in the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 win over Atlanta Braves.

Kershaw pitched seven 2/3 innings, allowing just one run while striking out eight, and also reached base four times and drove in two runs on an RBI single in the fourth.

The Braves scored their lone run on an RBI groundout by Ender Inciarte in the bottom of the second, but Alex Verdugo tied the score with a home run in the top of the third, and the Dodgers took the lead for good on a solo homer by Yasmani Grandal one frame later.

Kenley Jansen threw one 1/3 scoreless innings of relief to pick up the save for the Dodgers. Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz surrendered four runs in five innings on the mound.





The win moved the Dodgers to 58-46 on the year while the Braves fell to 54-46.



SOTO STRIKES THIRD CONSECUTIVE HOMER

Juan Soto tallied three hits, drove in three runs and scored two more in Washington Nationals' win over Miami Marlins. He has homered in three straight games, the longest streak by a teenager in MLB history.



Juan Soto has homered in 3 straight games.



That's the longest such streak by a teenager in @MLB history. pic.twitter.com/MTZa3hBzuz — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 28, 2018



David Freese tallied all five RBIs in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 5-4 win against the New York Mets.



THREE STRIKEOUTS FOR DIETRICH

Marlins outfielder Derek Dietrich went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts in his team’s 9-1 loss to the Nationals.

Detroit Tigers reliever Joe Jimenez allowed three runs and recorded just one out in his team’s 8-3 loss to the Cleveland Indians.



BETTS BANGS WALK-OFF



Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts hit his first career walk-off home run in the 10th inning of a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins.

Markus Lynn Betts wants everyone to drive home safely. pic.twitter.com/ZBdErdQnb0 — NESN (@NESN) July 28, 2018

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

New York Yankees P-P Kansas City Royals

Baltimore Orioles 15-5 Tampa Bay Rays

Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4 New York Mets

Washington Nationals 9-1 Miami Marlins

Cincinnati Reds 6-4 Philadelphia Phillies

Boston Red Sox 4-3 Minnesota Twins

Cleveland Indians 8-3 Detroit Tigers

Los Angeles Dodgers 4-1 Atlanta Braves

Toronto Blue Jays 10-5 Chicago White Sox

Texas Rangers 11-2 Houston Astros

St Louis Cardinals 5-2 Chicago Cubs

Colorado Rockies 3-1 Oakland Athletics

Los Angeles Angels 4-3 Seattle Mariners

Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 San Diego Padres

Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 San Francisco Giants



CUBS AT CARINDALS

National League Central rivals Chicago and St. Louis will continue their three-game series at Busch Stadium on Saturday. Paul DeJong tallied three RBIs to lead the Cardinals to a 5-2 win in Friday's opener. Jose Quintana (9-6, 3.87 ERA) is set to start for the Cubs while Miles Mikolas (10-3, 2.82 ERA) will take the mound for the Cardinals.