Phillies fall four games behind Braves in NL East race

Aaron Nola

The Atlanta Braves extended their lead in the National League (NL) East in MLB on Sunday.

Atlanta (76-60) were tied with the Pittsburgh Pirates through eight innings in the rubber match of their three-game series.

But, the Braves scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth to take a lead and reliever Brad Brach threw a scoreless ninth to secure a 5-1 win at SunTrust Park.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Cubs scored four runs in 5.2 innings off Phillies ace Aaron Nola and added four more off reliever Luis Garcia in the eighth to cruise to an 8-1 win at Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia (72-64) have now dropped four of their last six games.

With the loss, Philadelphia fell four games behind the Braves in the division race.

The Phillies, however, will have a chance to gain ground this week as they begin a three-game series with the lowly Miami Marlins (54-83) on Monday. They will then play the fourth-placed Mets (61-75) in a weekend series at Citi Field.

The Braves, on the other hand, will open the week with three games against the Red Sox (94-44), MLB's best team, before opening a long road trip with a four-game series against the Diamondbacks (74-63).

SUPER SYNDERGAARD

Noah Syndergaard threw a complete-game two-hitter in the Mets' 4-1 win over the Giants.

He's going the distance

He's going for speed pic.twitter.com/kXr8992qnS — New York Mets (@Mets) September 2, 2018

Christian Yelich lifted the Brewers to a 9-4 win over the Nationals with his first career grand slam in the fifth inning.

WOEFUL JOHNSON

Red Sox starter Brian Johnson surrendered seven hits and four runs in 1.1 innings against the White Sox. Boston fell 8-0.

Yankees reliever Stephen Tarpley allowed three runs in one inning on the mound. New York fell 11-7 and remain 7.5 games behind the Red Sox for first in the American League (AL) East.

KEMP STEPS UP FOR DODGERS

Matt Kemp delivered the Dodgers a walk-off win over the Diamondbacks with a double in the ninth. The win moved Los Angeles into first place in the NL West.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit Tigers 11-7 New York Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays 6-1 Miami Marlins

Chicago Cubs 8-1 Philadelphia Phillies

Milwaukee Brewers 9-4 Washington Nationals

Chicago White Sox 8-0 Boston Red Sox

Kansas City Royals 9-1 Baltimore Orioles

Cincinnati Reds 6-4 St Louis Cardinals

Texas Rangers 18-4 Minnesota Twins

Oakland Athletics 8-2 Seattle Mariners

New York Mets 4-1 San Francisco Giants

Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 Cleveland Indians

Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 Arizona Diamondbacks

Colorado Rockies 7-3 San Diego Padres

Atlanta Braves 5-1 Pittsburgh Pirates

Houston Astros 4-2 Los Angeles Angels

CUBS AT BREWERS

The Brewers will have an opportunity to close the gap in the National League Central when they face the Cubs in a three-game series. Milwaukee enter play trailing Chicago by five games for the division lead. Cole Hamels (4-0, 0.69 ERA) will take the mound for the Cubs while Zach Davies (2-5, 5.23 ERA) is set to start for the Brewers.