Pirates top Reds to extend winning streak to nine
Pittsburgh Pirates stretched their winning streak to nine games as they topped the Cincinnati Reds 9-2 on Sunday.
Pittsburgh took an early lead on a two-run home run from Gregory Polanco in the first inning.
Max Moroff tallied an RBI single with one out in the second, before Corey Dickerson and Starling Marte followed with home runs to help the Pirates pull away.
Dickerson finished the game with four hits and three runs scored. Marte tallied three RBIs for Pittsburgh.
The 4th time your Bucs have gone B2B this season.— Pirates (@Pirates) July 22, 2018
Dickerson and Marte combine for a couple blasts. pic.twitter.com/7uBmxCGcBe
Matt Harvey, who has been at the centre of several trade rumors, allowed eight runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings on the mound as Ivan Nova picked up the win for the Pirates.
The win moved Pittsburgh to 51-49 on the year with their last loss against Washington Nationals on July 10, while Cincinnati fell to 43-56.
KEMP ON FIRE FOR DODGERS
Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp tallied two RBIs and scored three runs in his team’s 11-2 win over the Brewers.
Chris Sale threw six shutout innings and struck out nine in Boston’s 9-1 victory against the Detroit Tigers.
2 at-bats, 2 dingers for @TheRealMattKemp. pic.twitter.com/cx1RzkmmBe— MLB (@MLB) July 22, 2018
HITTERS DRAW BLANK FOR ORIOLES
The top two hitters in the Orioles’ lineup Tim Beckham and Joey Rickard combined to go 0 for 9 with three strikeouts in a 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays.
Cardinals reliever Brett Cecil pitched just 1/3 of an inning but allowed three runs and four hits against the Cubs as St. Louis fell 7-2.
ROBERTSON GRAND SLAM GIVES RAYS WALKOVER
Daniel Robertson hit a pinch-hit grand slam in the bottom of the ninth to give the Rays a 6-4 walk-off win over the Marlins.
Bases-loaded, two outs, down two.@D_Robertson28: Is that all? pic.twitter.com/EyQbSNGaHA— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 22, 2018
SUNDAY’S RESULTS
San Diego Padres 10-2 Philadelphia Phillies
Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 Baltimore Orioles
Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 Miami Marlins
Pittsburgh Pirates 9-2 Cincinnati Reds
Boston Red Sox 9-1 Detroit Tigers
Washington Nationals 6-2 Atlanta Braves
Los Angeles Dodgers 11-2 Milwaukee Brewers
Kansas City Royals 5-3 Minnesota Twins
Chicago Cubs 7-2 St Louis Cardinals
Texas Rangers 5-0 Cleveland Indians
Oakland Athletics 6-5 San Francisco Giants
Los Angeles Angels 14-5 Houston Astros
Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 Colorado Rockies
Seattle Mariners 8-2 Chicago White Sox
Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 San Diego Padres
New York Yankees P-P New York Mets (postponed)
DODGERS AT PHILLIES
Two of the top teams in the National League will begin a three-game series on Monday in Philadelphia. All-Star Ross Stripling is set to start for the Dodgers and Zach Eflin will take the mound for the Phillies. Los Angeles recently acquired star infielder Manny Machado from the Orioles, while Philadelphia is reportedly looking to upgrade its roster before the July 31 trade deadline.