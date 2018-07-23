Pirates top Reds to extend winning streak to nine

Gregory Polanco

Pittsburgh Pirates stretched their winning streak to nine games as they topped the Cincinnati Reds 9-2 on Sunday.

Pittsburgh took an early lead on a two-run home run from Gregory Polanco in the first inning.

Max Moroff tallied an RBI single with one out in the second, before Corey Dickerson and Starling Marte followed with home runs to help the Pirates pull away.

Dickerson finished the game with four hits and three runs scored. Marte tallied three RBIs for Pittsburgh.



Matt Harvey, who has been at the centre of several trade rumors, allowed eight runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings on the mound as Ivan Nova picked up the win for the Pirates.

The win moved Pittsburgh to 51-49 on the year with their last loss against Washington Nationals on July 10, while Cincinnati fell to 43-56.



KEMP ON FIRE FOR DODGERS

Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp tallied two RBIs and scored three runs in his team’s 11-2 win over the Brewers.





Chris Sale threw six shutout innings and struck out nine in Boston’s 9-1 victory against the Detroit Tigers.



HITTERS DRAW BLANK FOR ORIOLES

The top two hitters in the Orioles’ lineup Tim Beckham and Joey Rickard combined to go 0 for 9 with three strikeouts in a 5-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

Cardinals reliever Brett Cecil pitched just 1/3 of an inning but allowed three runs and four hits against the Cubs as St. Louis fell 7-2.



ROBERTSON GRAND SLAM GIVES RAYS WALKOVER

Daniel Robertson hit a pinch-hit grand slam in the bottom of the ninth to give the Rays a 6-4 walk-off win over the Marlins.





SUNDAY’S RESULTS

San Diego Padres 10-2 Philadelphia Phillies

Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 Baltimore Orioles

Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 Miami Marlins

Pittsburgh Pirates 9-2 Cincinnati Reds

Boston Red Sox 9-1 Detroit Tigers

Washington Nationals 6-2 Atlanta Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers 11-2 Milwaukee Brewers

Kansas City Royals 5-3 Minnesota Twins

Chicago Cubs 7-2 St Louis Cardinals

Texas Rangers 5-0 Cleveland Indians

Oakland Athletics 6-5 San Francisco Giants

Los Angeles Angels 14-5 Houston Astros

Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 Colorado Rockies

Seattle Mariners 8-2 Chicago White Sox

Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 San Diego Padres

New York Yankees P-P New York Mets (postponed)



DODGERS AT PHILLIES

Two of the top teams in the National League will begin a three-game series on Monday in Philadelphia. All-Star Ross Stripling is set to start for the Dodgers and Zach Eflin will take the mound for the Phillies. Los Angeles recently acquired star infielder Manny Machado from the Orioles, while Philadelphia is reportedly looking to upgrade its roster before the July 31 trade deadline.