Red Sox's Cora objects to Trump's tweets on Puerto Rico: This is about human beings

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, a native of Puerto Rico, objected to United States president Donald Trump's comments about the devastation Hurricane Maria did to his home in 2017.

Trump posted several tweets on Thursday questioning the death tolls reported out of Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.

"[Three-thousand] people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths," Trump wrote. "As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000..."

The government of Puerto Rico officially announced in August the death toll from Hurricane Maria as 2,975, making it the most severe natural disaster in the island's history.

Cora said Trump's words were "disrespectful" to his home.

"We've been battling through it," Cora said, via NBC Sports Boston. "We're not where we were. But we will be there. And it's just a matter of time.

"But you know it's a little bit kind of like frustrating that the topic keeps coming and coming and coming. What's the point, honestly? And I respect him. He's the president of the United States. But I don't agree with a lot of stuff that he says about us."

Cora said the issue does not lie with how many deaths were reported, but simply that there were people affected who were hurting for an extended period of time.

"You know, 3,000, six, 18. I don't know. We will never know how many, how many we lost. I hate that people make it a political issue. This is about human beings. The people that went through this, they know what happened," Cora said.

Cora, who was a coach in Houston last season, was not among the Astros contingent to visit the White House and Trump in March after their World Series title in 2017.

He had already accepted the head managerial job in Boston and was unable to attend. Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, also a native of Puerto Rico, skipped the visit to gather supplies for relief for Hurricane Maria.