Chris Bosh thanks Miami in goodbye letter

After being waived by the Heat, Chris Bosh thanked fans for their years of loyalty in a farewell letter to the city.

by Omnisport News 09 Jul 2017, 23:10 IST

Chris Bosh bade his final farewell to Miami having been waived by the Heat on Tuesday.

An 11-time All-Star, Bosh left the Toronto Raptors after seven seasons to join the Heat in 2010. Alongside Dwyane Wade and LeBron James, Bosh helped Miami win back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013.

The 33-year-old played in just 44 games during the 2014-15 season and only 53 games in the 2015-16 season because of blood clots in his lungs.

He was not cleared to play last season, and his career is unlikely to resume after last playing in February 2016.

Nonetheless, Bosh's legacy will live on in the rafters at American Airlines Arena after Heat president Pat Riley announced "the number '1' will never be worn by another player."

And In a goodbye letter to the city posted on his website on Sunday, the free-agent forward thanked fans for years of loyalty.

"Wow, what a ride! I've been reflecting on my time in this great city and want to thank you for being a constant during a period of change in my life," Bosh wrote.

"I've experienced a few finals appearances, a couple of championships, several weddings [including my own], the birth of four kids, bonding with an entire community and a ton of ups and downs along the way.

"It was scary leaving Toronto, a place where people really loved and supported me, and I wasn't sure if that great feeling would follow me. When I arrived in Miami, I was just hoping for glory and mention amongst the immortals of basketball. What I got was so much more."