Archer's England eligibility set for March

Sussex star Jofra Archer

Sussex have clarified the point at which star all-rounder Jofra Archer is set to become available for England selection following changes to eligibility regulations on Thursday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced that players wishing to play for England need only three years' residence - down from seven previously for those moving after their 18th birthday - with the changes coming into effect in the new year.

Former West Indies youth international Archer moved to Sussex in 2015 and appeared to believe this would put him in line for a call-up for England's Caribbean tour in the new year.

The team will play three Tests, five ODIs and three Twenty20s, starting in Barbados - the isle of Archer's birth - on January 23.

"It may or may not happen but I would love to debut in front of my family," Archer posted on Twitter of a potential England debut in that first Test match.

However, due to his Twenty20 commitments in the coming months, Archer is not set to reach the 210 days of residency required in his third year until some time in March.

Sussex Cricket would like to clarify today's media reports concerning Jofra Archer.



We are delighted for him that this ambition will now be realised sooner than previously envisaged.



https://t.co/nytMmMIFDE pic.twitter.com/Uvu4jBtXO2 — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) November 29, 2018

Sussex said in a statement later on Thursday: "The exact date of Jofra's qualification will depend on the time he spends out of the country during the rest of 2018-19."

They added: "Qualifying for England has long been an aim of Jofra's and Sussex Cricket is delighted for him that this ambition will now be realised sooner than previously envisaged."

Archer may not be available in time for a return to Barbados to play the Windies, but the Cricket World Cup and the Ashes remain viable targets later next year.

Under previous regulations, the 23-year-old would not have been set to qualify for England until 2022.