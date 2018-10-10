Bonucci aims to follow in Allegri's footsteps

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 27 // 10 Oct 2018, 16:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci says he has settled his dispute with Massimiliano Allegri and would like to emulate his head coach by taking charge of Juventus in future.

The 31-year-old incurred the wrath of Juventus supporters when he moved to AC Milan in July 2017 after falling out with Allegri during the previous season.

After a year at San Siro, Bonucci returned to the club where he won eight Serie A titles and he is compiling notes on Allegri and other coaches in his career, with a view to moving into the dugout at the end of his playing days.

"My dream is to become an important coach of a great team, possibly Juventus," Bonucci told Corriere dello Sport.

"So, I'm observing and putting aside all the secrets of the various coaches that I have had to try to get the best out of myself."

Reflecting on his spat with Allegri, which saw the Italy international dropped for a Champions League game against Porto in February 2017, Bonucci said the pair now see eye-to-eye again after positive discussions.

Indeed, the centre-back admits he was wrong to leave the club after becoming frustrated during the final few months of the 2016-17 season.

"With clever and mature people, it becomes clear: you shake hands, and look together towards the same goal," said Bonucci.

"A talent all coaches have is intelligence, and this allows him [Allegri] to know how to manage a dressing room as important as that of Juventus.

"Leaving was a difficult choice, taken in a moment of anger. This experience has taught me that in times of anger, instinct can make us make the wrong choices.

"Things had happened during the last four months at Juventus that had touched me at the level of pride, on a personal level, intimately, and I was not good enough."

Bonucci has started all but one of Juve's Serie A matches this season, helping the Bianconeri achieve a 100 per cent winning record after eight games.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the club, saying: "Only here, wearing this shirt, can I express my potential on the field and off it."