Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Dybala wants Pogba reunion at Juventus

Juventus ace Paulo Dybala wants France international Paul Pogba to return to Juventus from Manchester United.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 08 Jun 2018, 20:46 IST
520
Dybala & Pogba cropped
Paulo Dybala and Paul Pogba

Paulo Dybala wants a reunion with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba at Juventus.

France international Pogba arrived at United from Juve for an initial €105million in 2016 but has struggled for consistency in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old was dropped by Jose Mourinho in 2017-18 as reports of a strained relationship between the pair surfaced, leading to links with a return to the Serie A champions.

Dybala inherited the Bianconeri's number 10 jersey from Pogba and is keen to link up with his former team-mate again.

"Hearing that he is maybe coming back, I'm very happy, even more with the relationship I have with him. Now we could stop making video calls and we would go back to training together," the Argentina star told TyC Sports.

"I felt very good on the pitch with him. There was a lot of feeling between us, and we also get on very well off the field.

"We always created new greetings, new ways to celebrate a goal, like when we touched our fingers after watching Dragon Ball Z."

Dybala could take on Pogba at the World Cup in Russia, as Argentina and France are tipped as contenders to go all the way in the tournament.

Premier League 2017-18 Manchester United
5 huge transfers Manchester City missed out on
RELATED STORY
Lloris urges Pogba to be France's 'leader'
RELATED STORY
Pogba relationship with Mourinho 'very good' at...
RELATED STORY
5 most expensive transfers in Premier League history
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Dybala to Liverpool, Samuel...
RELATED STORY
Man United transfer news: Man Utd star wants to join...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Man Utd prepare £132m +...
RELATED STORY
Pogba cannot be happy but must focus on France, says...
RELATED STORY
Messi doesn't get criticised for walking – Pogba hits...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Paul Pogba will stay at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us