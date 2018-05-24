Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Manchester United should sell Pogba if he's unhappy - Scholes

    Record signing Paul Pogba should not be kept at Old Trafford if he is unhappy with life at Manchester United, says club great Paul Scholes.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 24 May 2018, 14:39 IST
    1.01K
    PaulPogba - cropped
    Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

    Paul Scholes thinks Paul Pogba was "okay" for Manchester United this season but insists no player should be kept at Old Trafford against their will.

    Record signing Pogba has found his performances under the microscope since re-joining United from Juventus in 2016.

    The 25-year-old France midfielder has often been a target for criticism in games when Jose Mourinho's side have fallen short, most recently the 1-0 FA Cup final loss to Chelsea.

    "Once the season is over and players meet up with their international teams there are always some comments made," Scholes told talkSPORT.

    "But look, if players aren't happy, let them go. That's always the way I feel about it.

    "Pogba has been just okay this season for a player of his quality.

    "There's still time. He's only been there a couple of years and he's still a young-ish player.

    "Let's hope he produces more of his Juventus form next season."

    The future of forward duo Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford has also been the subject of speculation, after both players were criticised by Mourinho.

    However, Scholes cautioned United against selling such talents given the boost acquiring quality players would give to rival teams.

    "I know they're good players, they're really talented players," he added.

    "Those two especially, I just don't want them to be players who leave and turn out to be sensational, because you can easily see that happening."

    Premier League 2017-18 Manchester United
    How Manchester United should line up to best utilize...
    RELATED STORY
    Manchester United are misusing Paul Pogba: The case for a...
    RELATED STORY
    Paul Pogba and Manchester United are still perfect for...
    RELATED STORY
    How and why Mourinho should experiment with a flat 4-4-2...
    RELATED STORY
    Manchester United: The Paul Pogba dilemma
    RELATED STORY
    4 players Manchester United should sell this summer
    RELATED STORY
    Pogba is staying at Manchester United – Mourinho
    RELATED STORY
    Greatest Manchester United Premier League XI of this century
    RELATED STORY
    Reports: Manchester United eye Croatian defender
    RELATED STORY
    Manchester United transfer news: Swap deal in the works...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Matches Points Table
    Week 38
    FT BUR AFC
    1 - 2
    FT CRY WES
    2 - 0
    FT HUD ARS
    0 - 1
    FT LIV BRI
    4 - 0
    FT MAN WAT
    1 - 0
    FT NEW CHE
    3 - 0
    FT SOU MAN
    0 - 1
    FT SWA STO
    1 - 2
    FT TOT LEI
    5 - 4
    FT WES EVE
    3 - 1
    All Fixtures →
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018