Morata wants to 'make an explosion' with Chelsea

After struggling for playing time with Juventus and Real Madrid, club-record signing Alvaro Morata is determined to thrive at Chelsea.

by Omnisport News 20 Aug 2017, 15:17 IST

Alvaro Morata celebrates a goal for Chelsea

Alvaro Morata is aiming to "make an explosion" at Chelsea after failing to meet his own sky-high expectations at Real Madrid and Juventus.

The 24-year-old Spain international already has two LaLiga and two Serie A titles to his name, and has won the Champions League twice with Madrid.

But he has rarely found himself the first-choice striker at either club, a status he hopes to cement after Chelsea paid a club-record fee, reportedly an initial £58million, to lure him away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I want to make an explosion," he told Sky Sports.

"I play well at Real Madrid and at Juventus, but I think I did not make the explosion that everyone expected of me. I need to be an important player for the team, for the Spanish national team.

"And I think I am at the better age and all of the best moments of my career are coming.

"I played good matches in the Champions League, but one a month. I need to play every weekend, score goals and play at the top level every weekend. And I work for this situation."

Morata had hoped to work under Chelsea boss Antonio Conte when the forward moved from Madrid to Juventus in 2014, only for the Italian coach to leave the Turin giants unexpectedly during pre-season.

"Yes it was a big part of my decision when I signed with Juventus, Antonio was the Juventus coach, and for many things Antonio then left Juventus," he said.

"But I feel always, all the years when I have been in pre-season, 'probably this year I work with Antonio'.

"And I feel that Antonio is a coach that has always trusted in me, it is everything for me, I speak a lot of times with Antonio and for me he is the coach that is most interested in me."

Morata scored after coming off the bench in Chelsea's surprise 3-2 loss at home to Burnley last weekend and could start when the champions face Tottenham at Wembley.