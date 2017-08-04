Neymar officially presented on Friday before thousands are due for fan welcome at Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain will conduct two days of special events to mark the arrival of Neymar in a colossal world-record transfer deal.

by Omnisport News 04 Aug 2017, 12:39 IST

Neymar, PSG. CREDIT: PSG official website

Neymar will be officially presented as a Paris Saint-Germain player on Friday ahead of a welcome by thousands of fans at Parc des Princes 24 hours later.

The Brazil star finalised his move to the Ligue 1 side on Thursday in a €222million deal that has smashed the world transfer record.

LaLiga had rejected an attempt by Neymar's representatives to pay the sum that would trigger his release clause at Barcelona but the money was later accepted by the club at Camp Nou.

The 25-year-old has agreed a five-year contract that will reportedly see him earn €30m a year after saying his goodbyes to his old team-mates at Barca this week.

PSG's official club shop will open at 1000 local time (0900BST) on Friday to sell a limited number of special Neymar shirts to lucky customers before the forward is whisked off to Parc des Princes for a news conference with president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

He will then be presented to fans inside the stadium at 1545 local time (1445BST) on Saturday before they begin their Ligue 1 campaign with a home match against Amiens.

Neymar, who posted a heartfelt message of thanks to Barca fans via Instagram after arriving in Paris, said he was motivated to join PSG by the "ambition" of the club, who are yet to win the Champions League.

Al-Khelaifi stated that Neymar's arrival will bring PSG "even closer, with the support of our faithful fans, to realising our greatest dreams".

Supporters were filmed gathering outside Neymar's hotel in the early hours of Friday, ready to welcome the world's most expensive footballer.