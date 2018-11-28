×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Plzen beats CSKA in Champions League as Roma, Real qualify

Associated Press
NEWS
News
18   //    28 Nov 2018, 01:27 IST
AP Image

MOSCOW (AP) — Viktoria Plzen came from a goal down to beat CSKA Moscow 2-1 on Tuesday, a result which ensures Real Madrid and Roma both qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Nikola Vlasic gave CSKA the lead with a penalty in the 10th minute, but Plzen hit back in the second half to move above CSKA to third in Group G. The loss ended CSKA's faint hopes of qualifying, while Plzen was already out of the battle for the top two places.

Plzen's Roman Prochazka saw his 44th-minute penalty saved by Igor Akinfeev but made up for missing that chance by blasting the ball into the top-right corner to level the game at 1-1 in the 56th.

Plzen goalkeeper Ales Hruska kept his team level with a fine save from Arnor Sigurdsson before Lukas Hejda scored the winning goal after a corner.

It was the Czech champion's first win in the Champions League since beating CSKA 2-1 in 2013. The Russian team must now avoid defeat away to Madrid on Dec. 12 to have any chance of taking back third place from Plzen and securing a place in the Europa League.

Roma hosts Madrid in Group G's other game later Tuesday.

Associated Press
NEWS
Pellegrini shines as Roma beats CSKA 3-1 in Champions League
RELATED STORY
CSKA penalty salvages late point v Plzen in Champions League
RELATED STORY
CSKA Moscow 1-0 Real Madrid: 5 Talking Points, UEFA...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Preview and predictions...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid on worst goalless run in 12 years with CSKA loss
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid joined by fresh faces in Champions League draw
RELATED STORY
Here's what happened when AS Roma simulated the Champions...
RELATED STORY
Champions League debut for Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari
RELATED STORY
Madrid, Bayern back in crisis as Champions League resumes
RELATED STORY
CSKA Moscow vs Real Madrid: Match Preview, Predictions,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us