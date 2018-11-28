Plzen beats CSKA in Champions League as Roma, Real qualify

MOSCOW (AP) — Viktoria Plzen came from a goal down to beat CSKA Moscow 2-1 on Tuesday, a result which ensures Real Madrid and Roma both qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Nikola Vlasic gave CSKA the lead with a penalty in the 10th minute, but Plzen hit back in the second half to move above CSKA to third in Group G. The loss ended CSKA's faint hopes of qualifying, while Plzen was already out of the battle for the top two places.

Plzen's Roman Prochazka saw his 44th-minute penalty saved by Igor Akinfeev but made up for missing that chance by blasting the ball into the top-right corner to level the game at 1-1 in the 56th.

Plzen goalkeeper Ales Hruska kept his team level with a fine save from Arnor Sigurdsson before Lukas Hejda scored the winning goal after a corner.

It was the Czech champion's first win in the Champions League since beating CSKA 2-1 in 2013. The Russian team must now avoid defeat away to Madrid on Dec. 12 to have any chance of taking back third place from Plzen and securing a place in the Europa League.

Roma hosts Madrid in Group G's other game later Tuesday.