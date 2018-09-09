Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Portugal boss Santos backs Ronaldo to find scoring form

Omnisport
NEWS
News
457   //    09 Sep 2018, 20:58 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo - cropped
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo's misfiring start to his Juventus career will not last long, according to Portugal head coach Fernando Santos.

Ronaldo is yet to score in Serie A despite playing full matches against Chievo, Lazio and Parma.

Questions have been raised as to whether Juve may have been misguided in paying €112million to sign him from Real Madrid.

Santos, though, offered reassuring words to the superstar forward, telling a news conference: "Wait a little and you will see the goals that Ronaldo will score."

The 33-year-old will miss Portugal's Nations League opener against Italy on Monday after opting to skip the international break.

Ronaldo's absence was keenly felt during the recent friendly draw with Croatia as Andre Silva failed to impress with a chance to lead the line.

Santos remains certain Portugal still have enough quality to mix it with an Azzurri side that was held 1-1 by Poland on Friday.

"The players have great confidence and great ability, but we also know the quality of Italy," Santos said.

"We know they have a great desire to avenge missing the World Cup and want to show their value in this new competition.

"It will be a clash of two great teams. There are no favourites."

Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro will also sit out against Italy after picking up a thigh problem.

Omnisport
NEWS
Portugal don't rely on Ronaldo, insists Santos
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo set to start for Portugal – Santos
RELATED STORY
Without Ronaldo, Portugal draws with Modric's Croatia
RELATED STORY
Santos: Ronaldo deserved UEFA award ahead of Modric
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo out of Portugal squad for Nations League
RELATED STORY
Uruguay v Portugal: Soares backs Ronaldo to see off...
RELATED STORY
Iran contest not all about Ronaldo, insists Santos
RELATED STORY
Portugal hopes to count on Ronaldo to lead new generation
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo defying age and critics to lead Portugal in Russia
RELATED STORY
Santos and Portugal not expecting Spanish surprises after...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
FT MAD SEN
2 - 2
 Madagascar vs Senegal
FA Cup 2018-19
12 Sep HAR HEN 12:15 AM Harlow Town vs Hendon
12 Sep YAT SAL 12:15 AM Yate Town vs Salisbury
12 Sep BAN WEY 12:15 AM Banbury United vs Weymouth
12 Sep WAL BEC 12:15 AM Walton Casuals vs Beckenham Town
12 Sep WHY COR 12:15 AM Whyteleafe vs Corinthian-Casuals
12 Sep SEV RAM 12:15 AM Sevenoaks Town vs Ramsgate
12 Sep LEI CHE 12:15 AM Leiston vs Cheshunt
12 Sep ST- SAF 12:15 AM St Ives Town vs Saffron Walden Town
12 Sep BER COG 12:15 AM Berkhamsted vs Coggeshall Town
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us