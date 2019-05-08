×
Robertson set for scan following Champions League semi injury

Omnisport
NEWS
News
94   //    08 May 2019, 12:20 IST
AndrewRobertson - cropped
Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson is set for a scan on Wednesday following the injury that saw him substituted in their epic Champions League win against Barcelona.

Scotland captain Robertson was withdrawn at half-time in Tuesday's semi-final second leg at Anfield after sustaining a blow to his calf in a collision with former Reds star Luis Suarez.

Georginio Wijnaldum, the defender's replacement, went on to score twice as Liverpool completed a remarkable turnaround, winning 4-0 to prevail 4-3 on aggregate.

Sunday represents the last day of the Premier League season before focus shifts towards the June 1 final in Madrid, and Liverpool will be desperate to have Robertson available.

"It doesn't feel the best at the minute but I'll get a scan [on Wednesday]," Robertson told the club's official website.

"They're confident that it's just a nerve or whatever and it can be maybe a couple of days, but we'll wait and see. We can't really comment until I get the scan, but I'll be saying my prayers."

Liverpool host Wolves on Sunday, knowing a victory combined with Manchester City dropping points at Brighton and Hove Albion would see them crowned champions of England for the first time since 1990.

Jurgen Klopp's men lost Naby Keita to injury for the rest of the season in the first leg against Barca, while Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah both sat out the return fixture, with Ajax or Tottenham awaiting in next month's final at the Wanda Metropolitano.

