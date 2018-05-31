Seahawks make Marshall signing official
The Seattle Seahawks confirmed the signing of Brandon Marshall on a one-year deal.
Russell Wilson will have another veteran target available after the Seattle Seahawks signed Brandon Marshall.
Marshall has signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks, the team confirmed on Wednesday.
The official news came the day after Marshall posted a series of pictures on his Instagram account in which he sported a Seahawks "12s" jersey.
Marshall, 34, gives Seattle a big body alongside Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett, not to mention more than a decade of NFL experience. The Seahawks will be his sixth team.
Marshall saw his 2017 season with the New York Giants cut short by an ankle injury. That came on the heels of a subpar 2016 with the Jets, so it is unclear exactly how much the veteran has left at this point.
But the six-time Pro Bowl pick would seem to be a low-risk investment for Seattle on a one-year deal.
To make room on the 90-man roster, the Seahawks waived fullback Marcus Martin, who was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Slippery Rock earlier this month.