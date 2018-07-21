Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Spalletti expects Icardi, Perisic to stay at Inter

Omnisport
NEWS
News
368   //    21 Jul 2018, 20:21 IST
ivan perisic mauro icardi - cropped
Inter duo Ivan Perisic (L) and Mauro Icardi

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti is confident Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic will stay at the club during the transfer window.

The future of striker Icardi has again come under scrutiny, with Real Madrid said to be considering a bid as they look to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who has joined Juventus.

Perisic, meanwhile, has been linked with Manchester United for the second year in a row after impressing in Croatia's run to the World Cup final.

But Spalletti hopes Inter's return to the Champions League will help to ensure his best players stay at San Siro before the start of the season.

"They're exceptional professionals, reference points for our team, who have helped to determine the growth of this team's character," he told Rai. "Qualifying for the Champions League has brought new stimulus. 

"I've talked to Ivan: he's tired. He's resting now and then he'll come with us [for pre-season]. He didn't give me any sign of wanting to leave. It's the same with Mauro.

"It's clear he'll need to revise his contract, but the signs are all positive. They have to stay."

With Joao Cancelo having opted to sign for Juventus, Inter have been tipped to bring in a new right-back as well as another midfielder before the season gets underway.

Atletico Madrid's Sime Vrsaljko has been linked, and Spalletti admits he is an admirer of the Croatia international, along with reported long-term target Arturo Vidal.

"[Sporting director] Piero Ausilio is the guy who negotiates," he said. "He's coming back from China and I do not know the latest news. They are definitely strong players."

 

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Bundesliga 2017-18 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
5 reasons why football fans of a club hate fans of...
RELATED STORY
5 most expensive players ever to be sent out on loan
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
10 greatest football captains of all time
RELATED STORY
10 greatest midfielders in football history
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winners 1990-2000: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
11 of the greatest wingers of all time
RELATED STORY
Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues
RELATED STORY
5 players who refused to play for their clubs
RELATED STORY
The 10 greatest strikers of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us