Colts QB Brissett to start against Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett will start against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Sunday's NFL clash.

Brissett sat out last week's loss to the Miami Dolphins due to a medial collateral ligament (MCL) sprain in his left knee.

The Colts QB – who has been the team's starter after Andrew Luck's unexpected retirement on the eve of the season – injured his knee in the defeat against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9.

But Colts head coach Frank Reich confirmed Brissett's return on Friday, after the 26-year-old was a full participant all week.

"Jacoby was full-go the whole week," Reich told reporters. "He looked good, so he'll be our starter."

"He's looked really good. I really don't want to put a percentage on it," Reich replied when asked how close Brissett is to being 100 per cent. "I know he's good enough to play."

Reich added: "I watch his every move every day for the last two years. So I know what he looks like when he's feeling good. Just needed to see him look like that."

Jacoby – selected in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft – has completed 153 of 236 passes for 1,649 yards and 14 touchdowns in eight games for the Colts (5-4) this season.