×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Daniel delivers as Bears edge past Lions

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    23 Nov 2018, 03:12 IST
chasedaniel - cropped
Chicago Bears quarterback Chase Daniel

The Chicago Bears went 8-3 in the NFC North as Chase Daniel marked his first start since 2014 by throwing two touchdowns in a 23-16 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Daniel was called into action at Ford Field after quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was ruled out with a shoulder injury, and the 32-year-old delivered for the Bears – who are now five unbeaten at the top of the division.

The Lions were first on the scoreboard when LeGarrette Blount bundled his way over early in the second quarter, but Chicago narrowed the deficit with a Cody Parkey field goal.

Daniel then took centre stage with a pinpoint pass to pick out Taquan Mizzell in the end zone, only the second touchdown pass of the quarterback's career.

Detroit were back in front when Blount executed a carbon copy of his earlier touchdown, but Daniel's arm ensured the visitors moved back in front as he found running back Tarik Cohen.

Lions kicker Matt Prater levelled the match at 16-16 with a field goal to set up a thrilling finale to what had earlier been a defensive battle.

Victory was secured for the Bears after a mistake from Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford, his pass intercepted by Eddie Jackson, who raced to the end zone to keep the Chicago's winning streak going.

Omnisport
NEWS
Trubisky doubtful for Bears' Thanksgiving game
RELATED STORY
Bears beat Vikings to extend NFC North lead
RELATED STORY
NFL Week 11: Preview
RELATED STORY
Separating contenders from pretenders:
RELATED STORY
2018 NFL preview: NFC North outlook
RELATED STORY
NFL's Mount Rushmore for all 32 Teams
RELATED STORY
Dolphins QB Tannehill unexpectedly listed questionable...
RELATED STORY
Lions remain aggressive on defense, sign veteran Ayers
RELATED STORY
Players who have stood out in NFL preseason
RELATED STORY
Who 3 of the 2018 Rock Godz Hall Of Famers think will win...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us