Falcons HC Quinn and GM Dimitroff to return in 2020

Thomas Dimitroff and Dan Quinn

Head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff will return to the Atlanta Falcons next season, the NFC South franchise have confirmed.

The 6-9 Falcons will miss the playoffs for the second straight campaign and will end this season with a losing record, regardless of whether they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17.

That had led to speculation about the futures of fifth-year head coach Quinn and GM Dimitroff, yet both men will retain their positions for 2020.

Quinn led Atlanta to Super Bowl LI in his second season only for the Falcons to squander a 28-3 lead against the New England Patriots, who won in overtime in Houston.

Dimitroff, a former front office member with the Patriots, became Atlanta's GM in 2008 and picked quarterback Matt Ryan with his first draft selection.

The Falcons have made the playoffs in six of the 12 seasons since Dimitroff was hired.

Having been 1-7 earlier this season, Atlanta have won five of their last seven since their Week 9 bye.

Why did Arthur Blank make this decision?



He explains. pic.twitter.com/sGVsjzLqg4 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 27, 2019

In a statement on Atlanta's website, owner Arthur Blank said: "After weighing several factors, including our team's statistical turnaround and our players' focus and effort the second half of the season, I feel the decision to retain Thomas and Dan, with [CEO] Rich [McKay] providing close day-to-day oversight of the football operation, will provide the timeliest route for the Atlanta Falcons to return to contention in 2020 and beyond."

Blank added: "In my time as owner, and particularly since 2008, we have been one of the winningest teams in the NFC - ranking fourth in wins and across the NFL, tied for seventh in wins, and that remains the only acceptable result for us now and in the future."

Former Buccaneers head coach Raheem Morris will be the team's defensive coordinator for next season.