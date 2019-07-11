Former Titans defensive lineman Haynesworth needs kidney transplant

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 7 // 11 Jul 2019, 07:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Albert Haynesworth

Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth is looking for help.

Haynesworth announced on Instagram on Wednesday he has been battling kidney disease for several years and now needs a new kidney.

"Well this [is] hard for me to say but my doctors said I should reach out to my family, friends and fans," Haynesworth wrote.

"Some of you may know I've been battling kidney disease for a few years now the time has come family, friends and fans I'm in dire need of a kidney mine have finally failed me on July 7 2019."

Haynesworth, 38, played 10 NFL seasons for the Titans, Washington Redskins, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He made two Pro Bowls and was named an All-Pro twice.

"It's hard to believe from being a professional athlete to only 8 season in retirement that my body has taken another major blow," he wrote.

"First with the brain aneurysm 3 seasons out of the NFL to now my kidneys failing me. But the bright side of this latest ordeal I can ask for help by asking for someone to generously donate a kidney. If you are interested in giving this precious gift please call Vanderbilt at 615-936-0695 and hit option 2. GOD BLESS thank you for your prayers and thanks for sharing this message."

Haynesworth finished his career with 30.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.