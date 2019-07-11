×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Former Titans defensive lineman Haynesworth needs kidney transplant

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    11 Jul 2019, 07:50 IST
Albert Haynesworth
Albert Haynesworth

Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth is looking for help.

Haynesworth announced on Instagram on Wednesday he has been battling kidney disease for several years and now needs a new kidney.

"Well this [is] hard for me to say but my doctors said I should reach out to my family, friends and fans," Haynesworth wrote.

"Some of you may know I've been battling kidney disease for a few years now the time has come family, friends and fans I'm in dire need of a kidney mine have finally failed me on July 7 2019."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Well this hard for me to say but my doctors said I should reach out to my family, friends and fans Some of you may know I’ve been battling kidney disease for a few years now the time has come family, friends and fans I’m in dire need of a kidney mine have finally failed me on July 7 2019. It’s hard to believe from being a professional athlete to only 8 season in retirement that my body has taken another major blow. First with the brain aneurism 3 seasons out of the NFL to now my kidneys failing me. But the bright side of this latest ordeal I can ask for help by asking for someone to generously donate a kidney. If you are interested in giving this precious gift please call Vanderbilt at 615-936-0695 and hit option 2. GOD BLESS thank you for your prayers and thanks for sharing this message. #VFL #TITANUP

A post shared by Albert Haynesworth (@haynesworthiii) on

Haynesworth, 38, played 10 NFL seasons for the Titans, Washington Redskins, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He made two Pro Bowls and was named an All-Pro twice.

"It's hard to believe from being a professional athlete to only 8 season in retirement that my body has taken another major blow," he wrote.

"First with the brain aneurysm 3 seasons out of the NFL to now my kidneys failing me. But the bright side of this latest ordeal I can ask for help by asking for someone to generously donate a kidney. If you are interested in giving this precious gift please call Vanderbilt at 615-936-0695 and hit option 2. GOD BLESS thank you for your prayers and thanks for sharing this message."

Haynesworth finished his career with 30.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.

Advertisement
Biggest remaining needs for each team in the AFC
RELATED STORY
Elite Defensive Tackles in the 2019 NFL Draft
RELATED STORY
Eagles defensive end Long announces retirement
RELATED STORY
NFL Top 100 Players of 2019
RELATED STORY
Top 10 interior defensive linemen in the 2019 NFL Draft
RELATED STORY
Grading the AFC South's 2019 NFL Draft selections: Titans get an 'A' for outstanding draft
RELATED STORY
Dolphins' Kendrick Norton has arm amputated
RELATED STORY
Boom-or-bust NFL teams for 2019
RELATED STORY
Cardinals make Kyler Murray first pick as Giants spring Daniel Jones surprise
RELATED STORY
Biggest remaining needs for each team in the NFC
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us