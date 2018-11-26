×
Fournette apologises for fight with Bills, says Jaguars' loss is on him

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    26 Nov 2018, 08:38 IST
Fournette-Leonard-USNews-112518-ftr-getty
Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette issued an apology on Instagram after he was involved in an altercation during the Jacksonville Jaguars' loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The 23-year-old running back was ejected after he threw a punch at Buffalo defensive lineman Shaq Lawson in the third quarter and their argument continued in the tunnel heading to the locker room.

Jacksonville went on to fall 24-21 on Sunday.

"[I] would like to apologise to my team, fans and kids at home who look up to me," Fournette captioned a photo on Instagram.

"Things got heated in a very important game [and] emotions got the best of me again. I apologise and this loss is on me. Thank you."

Fournette said after the game he became angry after he saw Lawson push one of his team-mates.

"I mean, that's my brother," Fournette said (via ESPN). "All of them are my brothers. I don't know [how] y'all was raised, but that's just me."

Fournette finished with 95 rushing yards and two touchdowns before the incident. He also caught three passes for 13 yards.

The loss dropped the Jaguars to 3-8 this season while the Bills moved to 4-7.

Omnisport
NEWS
