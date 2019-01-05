×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Anderson edges past veteran Karlovic to take Pune title

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    05 Jan 2019, 20:38 IST
KevinAnderson - cropped
Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson

Kevin Anderson marked the start of the 2019 season by collecting his sixth career ATP Tour title with a dramatic victory over veteran star Ivo Karlovic at the Maharashtra Open.

The Wimbledon finalist was at his big-serving best on Saturday, but still required tiebreaks to triumph, unable to wear down his 39-year-old opponent, the oldest finalist on the Tour since Ken Rosewall in 1977.

Karlovic led the breaker in the third, but top seed Anderson responded to instead prevail 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (2-7) 7-6 (7-5) in Pune.

The serves dominated from the off, with few opportunities for a breakthrough until Anderson applied pressure with a series of superb returns at 5-4, but passed up two set-point opportunities.

Karlovic came through that stern examination, yet a sloppy tiebreak - including two uncharacteristic double faults - gave Anderson the opener.

Some phenomenal Karlovic defence forced a second tiebreak and it was Anderson's turn to falter, slipping 5-1 behind after a pair of mini-breaks before the Croatian levelled up.

A pair of championship points were swatted away by Karlovic as the pair completed a third set without a break of serve and the underdog was in control as Anderson protested an early call had put him off in the tiebreak.

The response was sublime, though, and Karlovic twice failed to hold serve before Anderson aced his way to victory.

Omnisport
NEWS
Karlovic makes history in Pune, Djokovic bows out
RELATED STORY
Djokovic happy after fighting past Fucsovics
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis: 5 longest Australian Open matches
RELATED STORY
Novak Djokovic vs Kevin Anderson: Preview & Prediction of...
RELATED STORY
Djokovic to meet Bautista Agut in Doha after beating...
RELATED STORY
Men's tennis roundup, 3 January 2019: Federer takes...
RELATED STORY
World no. 6 Kevin Anderson to participate in 2019 Tata Open
RELATED STORY
Tata Open Maharashtra 2019: Preview, Schedule, Players...
RELATED STORY
Djokovic rallies to dethrone Anderson in Abu Dhabi
RELATED STORY
Understanding the game: How to master the 3 basic serves...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us