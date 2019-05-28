×
Azarenka defeat continues Ostapenko's odd Roland Garros record

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21   //    28 May 2019, 21:30 IST
Ostapenko-Cropped
Jelena Ostapenko, 2017 French Open champion

Jelena Ostapenko suffered defeat to Victoria Azarenka in the first round of the French Open on Tuesday as the Latvian continued her unusual record at Roland Garros.

Ostapenko produced a stunning run in 2017 to win the tournament with a shock victory over Simona Halep in the final.

However, outside of that incredible performance, Roland Garros has brought nothing but misery for Ostapenko, who has not won a main draw match at the French Open in any other year she has appeared.

The world number 39 slumped to a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) defeat to former world number one Azarenka, a defeat that made it three first-round exits in four years - she lost in qualifying in 2015.

Ostapenko said in her post-match media conference: "The opponent for the first round was, I think, one of the toughest in the draw.

"I think I was rushing too much. And also conditions were very tough. It was super windy today."

Azarenka faces a second-round clash with Naomi Osaka after the world number one come through her clash with Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in three sets.

