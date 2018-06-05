Cecchinato's Roland Garros dream goes on with incredible Djokovic shock

Novak Djokovic's French Open is over after he suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Marco Cecchinato in Paris.

Marco Cecchinato celebrates during his French Open quarter-final with Novak Djokovic

Marco Cecchinato produced the shock of the French Open as he continued his incredible fairytale run at Roland Garros by stunning 12-time grand slam champion Novak Djokovic to progress to the semi-finals.

Cecchinato had never won a grand slam main draw singles match prior to this even, but he has enjoyed a magnificent tournament in Paris, beating Pablo Carreno Busta and David Goffin en route to the last eight.

But a meeting with the former world number one and 2016 champion on Court Suzanne Lenglen represented a true David versus Goliath contest, even with Djokovic's well-documented struggles for form and fitness leaving him a much less imposing favourite than in years gone by.

The Serbian endured further problems in this encounter, receiving treatment on apparent issues with both his shoulder and knee, yet that should not take away from a fearless performance from Cecchinato that earned him the biggest win of his career.

Having seen the unheralded Italian claim the first two sets, a Djokovic recovery typical of his heyday appeared on the cards after he easily won the third and went a break up in the fourth.

However, Cecchinato produced a magnificent display of resilience to fight back and force a tie-break.

An engrossing shootout went the way of the world number 72, who sank to the floor overcome with emotion after a looping backhand down the line landed in to clinch a 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 1-6 7-6 (13-11) triumph and set up a semi-final against Dominic Thiem.