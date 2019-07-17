×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Defending champion Johnson stunned in Newport opener

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    17 Jul 2019, 05:12 IST
SteveJohnson - Cropped
American Steve Johnson

Steve Johnson's title defence at the Hall of Fame Tennis Championships came to an end in a surprise first-round loss on Tuesday.

Johnson, the fifth seed at the ATP 250 event, went down to wildcard Christopher Eubanks 7-6 (11-9) 7-6 (7-5) on the grass at Newport.

Eubanks, the 23-year-old ranked 188th in the world, sent down 15 aces in a shock victory over his fellow American.

Defending champion Johnson was one of two seeds to fall, with Bradley Klahn also departing, suffering a 6-4 7-6 (7-5) loss to Denis Kudla.

Alexander Bublik almost joined them in exiting, but the seventh seed edged past qualifier Alex Bolt 6-4 2-6 7-6 (7-4).

Runners-up from the past two years, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Matthew Ebden moved through.

Last year's finalist and a qualifier in 2019, Ramanathan overcame Sergiy Stakhovsky 5-7 7-6 (8-6) 6-2, while 2017 runner-up Ebden claimed a 6-1 2-6 6-3 victory over Brayden Schnur.

Viktor Troicki served 10 double faults but still got past Jason Jung 3-6 7-5 7-5, while Mischa Zverev was too good for Tim Smyczek 6-3 7-6 (7-4).

Advertisement
Kerber stunned by teenager Potapova in Roland Garros opener
RELATED STORY
Qualifier Galan shocks top seed Johnson in Houston
RELATED STORY
Defending champion Coric comes through Halle thriller
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019 Draw Analysis: Defending champions Rafael Nadal, Simona Halep handed favourable draw
RELATED STORY
Karlovic bows out, Tomic's struggles continue
RELATED STORY
Roger Federer: Lulling against the dying night 
RELATED STORY
Defending champion Halep recovers from dip to oust Tomljanovic
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2019, Semi-final: Novak Djokovic Vs Roberto Bautista Agut, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Nine-time champ Federer cruises through Halle opener
RELATED STORY
Monte Carlo Masters 2019: How Fognini stunned Nadal to reach the final
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us