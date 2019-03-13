Doubles success helps ease Djokovic's Indian Wells disappointment

Novak Djokovic in action at Indian Wells

Novak Djokovic has turned his focus to the doubles following his singles exit at the hands of Philipp Kohlschreiber at the Indian Wells Masters on Tuesday.

Five-time champion Djokovic suffered a shock 6-4 6-4 defeat against the German in California, the top seed unable to see off Kohlschreiber when they resumed after a rain delay on Monday.

Kohlschreiber converted three of his four break chances on the Djokovic serve, and successfully served out for a fourth-round place at the second attempt.

Defeat was hard to take for Djokovic – who returned to win in the doubles later on Tuesday – but he was not dwelling on it, particularly with another big tournament on the horizon.

"I don't enjoy losing, nobody does, but especially in a tournament like this, a tournament where I have had plenty of success in the past," he said.

"I thought I was in good form. I was practising well. But it just happens, one of those days.

"You just have to deal with it, move on, turn the next page.

"Miami is the next tournament singles-wise for me, [but] I'm going to try to go all the way here in doubles. I'm really excited about that and [will] get some good practice in."

Djokovic went on to claim a 7-6 (8-6) 2-6 10-6 victory over Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau with doubles partner Fabio Fognini, and the Serbian was left wondering why some of his shots came off against them and not Kohlschreiber.

"I had to get over it [defeat to Kohlschreiber] in an hour," he added. "I must admit I was thinking about it.

"When I hit a good return, I was wondering why this didn't happen in singles. But it is, I guess, part of the world that we are in, the world of tennis."