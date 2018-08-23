Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

It's a massive defeat and captain was over confident, kabaddi coach hits out

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
136   //    23 Aug 2018, 20:09 IST

Jakarta, Aug 23 (PTI) Terming it a "massive defeat", coach Ram Mehar Singh hit out at his captain Ajay Thakur's "over confidence" after India were knocked out of the Asian Games men's gold medal match for the first time.

Seven-time champions India were downed 18-27 by ever-improving Iran in the semifinals and it will be the firs time that they will not be part of the Asiad final since the sport's introduction in 1990.

"We lost the match due to the captain's over confidence, injury played a part, and super tackle," the dejected coach said after the shocking defeat at the Theatre Garuda.

Influential skipper Thakur got injured during the match and that only made India's job harder.

Even as the result started to trend on the social media, Ram Mehar Singh added, "It's a massive defeat by Iran and we accept this. Our catching was also good. We have to accept that Iran played well."

India's nearly unchallenged domination of the Asian Games kabaddi competition ended with the men's team failing to make the final for the first time.

"'The game was in our control and we can go all the way, don't get excited' we told the players," manager Rambir Khokhar said.

India endured their worst outing this time, having lost to South Korea a few days ago.

"In our last match our defence did not do well, but today our defence did well. We told them to use their mind while raiding. Forward line did not work today, and we faced problems in super tackle," Ram Mehar said.

For the first time in its history, India ended with a bronze medal in its indigenous sport, in which a gold is taken for granted every four years at the Asiad

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Rafael Nadal and the marathon of magical moments: A...
RELATED STORY
Rogers Cup: Aryna Sabalenka earns a massive upset win...
RELATED STORY
Western & Southern Open: Bertens overcomes deficit to...
RELATED STORY
Western & Southern Open: Svitolina earns straight sets...
RELATED STORY
Western and Southern Open: Konta stumbles to give...
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon champion Muguruza confident despite Birmingham...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: India finalise doubles combination...
RELATED STORY
Madrid Masters: Suarez Navarro stages a dramatic win over...
RELATED STORY
Davis Cup: Will the proposed changes bring about the...
RELATED STORY
4 men who won Wimbledon and French Open in the same year
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us