×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Martic rallies to claim first title at Istanbul Cup

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    29 Apr 2019, 03:00 IST
Martic_cropped
Petra Martic fought hard to secure her first title on the WTA Tour.

Petra Martic claimed her first WTA Tour title the hard way, battling back from a poor first set to beat Marketa Vondrousova at the Istanbul Cup.

Martic – ranked as low as 662 in the world two years ago following a back injury – lost the first five games to her teenage opponent but recovered impressively to triumph 1-6 6-4 6-1 on Sunday.

Vondrousova lost her opening service game in the second but had opportunities to hit back when her opponent was serving for the set, only to let slip three break points.

The decider was one-way traffic in Martic's favour, though, allowing the Croatian to clinch a maiden tournament win after one hour and 49 minutes on court.

"I loved being here, I loved every second," the newly crowned champion said in the post-match presentation, before thanking the crowd for their uplifting support.

"It felt like home – you guys were cheering me up. When I thought there was no chance for me to win, you kept on cheering. You really helped me get through this match."

Advertisement
Martic rallies to oust Zidansek in Istanbul
RELATED STORY
Roger Federer's return to clay: Challenges the Swiss Maestro might face
RELATED STORY
Kvitova to face Kontaveit in Stuttgart final
RELATED STORY
Australian Open 2019: Martic storms to victory in straight sets against Watson
RELATED STORY
Defending champ Pliskova dumped out in Stuttgart
RELATED STORY
Kvitova eases through in Stuttgart, Istanbul seeds tumble
RELATED STORY
Osaka questions critics after showing fighting spirit in Stuttgart
RELATED STORY
Monte Carlo Masters 2019: Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Open 2019, Rafael Nadal vs Jan- Lennard Struff: Preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
Monte Carlo Masters 2019: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev – Match preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us