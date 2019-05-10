×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Nadal comfortable in last-16 defeat of Tiafoe

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    10 May 2019, 01:28 IST
RafaelNadal - cropped
Rafael Nadal at the Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal cruised into the last eight at the Madrid Open on Thursday with an uneventful 6-3 6-4 defeat of Frances Tiafoe.

Rival Roger Federer and defending champion Alexander Zverev had each been required to dig in to reach the quarter-finals earlier in the day, yet there were no such worries for Nadal.

Tiafoe was far from embarrassed but he never really lay a glove on the clay king, his sole break point opportunity coming and going in a flash.

The five-time winner, yet to drop a set in two matches this week, will face Stan Wawrinka next.

Nadal hit his stride after a steady start and broke to lead at 3-1 when Tiafoe was caught out at the net.

The American worked hard to ensure Nadal could make no further inroads in the opener but that one break was enough to take the set, with little pressure on the favourite's serve.

Tiafoe worked a break-point opening early in the second yet found a resolute Nadal in his path, stylishly reclaiming control.

And the Spaniard led in the very next game as he blasted a forehand across the court to leave Tiafoe stranded and facing a now inevitable exit.

Nadal trailed 30-0 as he served for the match, but quickly moved through the gears to finish Tiafoe off with a pair of storming serves.

Advertisement
Madrid Masters 2019: Rafael Nadal vs Frances Tiafoe, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal resume their seasons this week in Dubai and Acapulco 
RELATED STORY
Nadal ousts teenager Auger-Aliassime in Madrid
RELATED STORY
Nadal tips Auger-Aliassime for greatness
RELATED STORY
Madrid Open 2019: Men's singles draw analysis
RELATED STORY
Madrid Open 2019: Rafael Nadal vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, match preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Open 2019: Draw analysis
RELATED STORY
Miami Open Day 5 Recap, Frances Tiafoe vs David Ferrer Preview
RELATED STORY
Madrid Open 2019: Roger Federer's projected route to the title
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019, Quarter Finals: Denis Shapovalov vs Frances Tiafoe, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us