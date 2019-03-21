×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Nadal to return from knee injury on Monte Carlo Masters clay

Associated Press
NEWS
News
25   //    21 Mar 2019, 21:40 IST
AP Image

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal is expected to make his return from a knee injury at the Monte Carlo Masters, after being included in the official list of players on Thursday.

Tournament organizers announced the line-up for the clay-court tournament in Paris. Nadal has won it a record 11 times and held a 46-match winning streak at Monte Carlo from 2005-13 — the most consecutive wins at a tournament by any man or woman.

Last Saturday, the second-ranked Nadal withdrew from his semifinal at Indian Wells against longtime rival Roger Federer after feeling pain in his troublesome right knee during the quarterfinal against Karen Khachanov.

Nadal skipped the hard-court Miami Open, which began this week, to prepare for his season on clay.

The 32-year-old Spaniard is aiming for a record-extending 12th French Open title at Roland Garros, and an 18th major, from May 26-June 9.

Associated Press
NEWS
Top 5 tennis greats who never won the Monte Carlo Masters
RELATED STORY
Early 2019 Men's Clay Court Season Predictions
RELATED STORY
Del Potro follows Nadal in missing Miami Open
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis: 5 Lesser known records of Rafael Nadal
RELATED STORY
5 Rafael Nadal records you probably don't know of
RELATED STORY
Rafael Nadal's 5 most dominant ATP Masters 1000 tournaments
RELATED STORY
Federer reaches Indian Wells final after Nadal's withdrawal
RELATED STORY
5 tournaments that Rafael Nadal won without dropping a set
RELATED STORY
Why Rafael Nadal is better than Roger Federer: A case for Nadal to be called the GOAT
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis : 5 lesser known records of Novak Djokovic
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us