Ostapenko comes through rollercoaster clash with Abanda

Jelena Ostapenko was forced to come from a set down as she defeated qualifier Francoise Abanda to reach the Wimbledon third round.

by Omnisport News 06 Jul 2017, 02:14 IST

Jelena Ostapenko in action against Francoisa Abanda

French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko summoned all of her fighting spirit in going the distance once more against Francoise Abanda to reach Wimbledon round three.

The Latvian, a shock winner at Roland Garros last month, struggled through in three sets against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in her opener and she was given another stern test by Canadian qualifier Abanda on Court 12 on Wednesday.

In a battle of two talented but erratic 20-year-olds, remarkable winners and sloppy unforced errors were abundant in equal measure but it was the 13th seed who ultimately kept her cool at the crunch to advance 4-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-3.

Four mistakes from Ostapenko - including a double fault - handed Abanda a 4-2 lead in the first and although the Latvian broke back to stay in the set, her opponent responded immediately to clinch the lead.

The pair twice traded breaks in the second, where this time it was Ostapenko's turn to lose her serve when trying to see out the set, but she shrugged off that disappointment by winning the tie-break courtesy of a backhand volley.

Seemingly unbowed, Abanda broke to start the decider but Ostapenko was soon back on serve before taking a 5-3 lead and then sealing victory with an inside-out forehand winner which elicited a scream of delight.

The French Open champion survives.



Ostapenko sneaks past Abanda 4-6, 7-6, 6-3 to reach the third round for the first time at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/yw6RM0ppMj — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2017

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Ostapenko [13] bt Abanda 4-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-3

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Ostapenko - 31/39

Abanda - 17/21

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Ostapenko - 3/3

Abanda - 6/6

BREAK POINTS WON

​Ostapenko - 6/16

Abanda - 6/9

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Ostapenko - 54

Abanda - 66

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

​Ostapenko - 64/52

Abanda - 57/47

TOTAL POINTS

Ostapenko - 105

Abanda - 95