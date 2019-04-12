×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Qualifier Galan shocks top seed Johnson in Houston

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    12 Apr 2019, 12:02 IST
SteveJohnson-cropped
American Steve Johnson

Two-time defending champion Steve Johnson was surprisingly sent packing from the US Men's Clay Court Championship as Daniel Elahi Galan reached his first ATP Tour quarter-final.

Seeking a Houston three-peat, top seed Johnson fell to a shock 6-3 6-3 defeat to Colombian qualifier Galan on Thursday.

Galan, ranked 241 in the world, broke Johnson three times en route to victory in 74 minutes at the ATP 250 tournament, where Jordan Thompson awaits in the last eight.

"He was clearly the favourite and I was a little nervous at the beginning, but I knew what I had to do," said Galan. "I wasn't winning so many matches lately, so this week is a relief for me. I'm playing better and better every day."

Australian seventh seed Thompson rallied past Santiago Giraldo 4-6 7-6 (7-1) 7-5 to reach his third quarter-final of the season after almost three hours.

Janko Tipsarevic's injury comeback continued with a 6-3 6-4 victory over third seed Cameron Norrie – a win that earned a clash against eighth seed Sam Querrey, who overcame Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-4 6-3.

Omnisport
NEWS
Recovering Tipsarevic shocks Sandgren at US Men’s Clay Court Championships
RELATED STORY
Schwartzman the latest seed to fall in Rio
RELATED STORY
Tsonga dumps third seed Edmund out in Marrakech
RELATED STORY
Wawrinka continues good form, Johnson through
RELATED STORY
John Isner out of US clay championship with injured foot
RELATED STORY
Top seed Ostapenko falls to epic fightback from world number 205 Ahn in Bogota
RELATED STORY
Tsitsipas saunters through in Sydney, Fritz shocks Isner
RELATED STORY
Garin saves five MPs in Chardy upset, Granollers through
RELATED STORY
Kohlschreiber shocks Djokovic at Indian Wells
RELATED STORY
Bencic falls at first hurdle in Lugano
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us