×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Wawrinka rallies past Evans, Tiafoe and Berdych fall at Indian Wells

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    09 Mar 2019, 12:41 IST
StanWawrinka-cropped
Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka made it through his test with Daniel Evans at the Indian Wells Masters, while Australian teenager Alexei Popyrin claimed his first ATP 1000 victory.

Wawrinka recovered after losing the first set against Evans as the Swiss veteran reached the second round on Friday.

Popyrin joined the three-time grand slam champion in the next round following his breakthrough win over Jaume Munar.

Australian Open quarter-finalist Frances Tiafoe, meanwhile, was sent packing along with Tomas Berdych.

 

Wawrinka survives first-round scare

Runner-up in 2017, Wawrinka rallied past Englishman Evans 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 6-3 on Stadium 2.

Wawrinka had to produce his best tennis in the first round after reeling off five straight points at 2-2 and 0-40 to hold serve.

Advertisement

He saved another three break points at 3-3 before racing out to a 5-3 lead and never looking back.

"I like the tournament," said Wawrinka, who will face 29th seed Marton Fucsovics in the next round. "I think in general the conditions are good for my game. A hard court and quite slow, I would say. You can really play your game. I think for me this year it's for sure special because I'm happy to be back."

 

Popyrin earns Isner clash

The 19-year-old recorded his first ATP 1000 victory by defeating Munar 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 on Friday.

World number 131 Popyrin, who stunned Dominic Thiem at the Australian Open, will meet eighth seed John Isner in the second round.

"It definitely means a lot," said Popyrin. "Growing up watching these tournaments on TV, just to get my first Masters 1000 win is a great achievement for me."

 

Tiafoe says goodbye

Despite saving two match points, Tiafoe went down to Nicolas Jarry 6-4 4-6 7-5 in the opening round.

Down 5-4 in the third set, Tiafoe fended off a pair of match points to stay alive, but the American was unable to stop Indian Wells debutant Jarry.

Berdych, meanwhile, lost 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-2) to fellow veteran Feliciano Lopez.

Omnisport
NEWS
BNP Paribas Open 2019, Indian Wells: Results and updates from Day 1
RELATED STORY
Indian Wells 2019: Men's draw analysis and predicted winners
RELATED STORY
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal resume their seasons this week in Dubai and Acapulco 
RELATED STORY
Nadal wary of 'dangerous' Tiafoe
RELATED STORY
Australian Open 2019: Roger Federer sails into Round 3 with win over Dan Evans
RELATED STORY
Australian Open 2019, Quarter Final: Rafael Nadal vs Frances Tiafoe | Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Wawrinka continues good form, Johnson through
RELATED STORY
Australian Open 2019, Day 3: Men's and Women's Round-Up
RELATED STORY
Azarenka sets up Serena showdown at Indian Wells
RELATED STORY
Australian Open 2019 Day 3 Men's singles: Nadal and Federer through; Anderson crashes out
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us