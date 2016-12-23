Harshil Mutreja becomes the youngest Indian to win an award at Weider's Amature Olympia Asia

(Image Courtesy: Harshil Mutreja Facebook)

One of the most popular personal trainer and bodybuilding fitness experts, Harshil Mutreja bagged the bronze medal at the coveted Weider's Amature Olympia Asia this year. He also is the youngest Indian to have won an award at this event.

The competition was held in Hong Kong, with over 250 contestants across Asia including 16 participants from India. Harshil was the flag bearer and an Indian contingent at the competition.

Commenting on the victory, Harshil Mutreja said, “It is a hallmark moment of my career to be bestowed with this award and I am elated that all the effort and sacrifice has paid off. This is a result of months of training and meticulous regime and above all, the encouragement and support from the family and friends that kept me upbeat even when the going got tough.

“I feel honoured to have made my country proud at the world stage.”

Harshil has been a fitness expert and nutritionist for over 4 years and trained many eminent personalities from the entertainment and corporate circle. Some of his key clients include Yash Birla, and Akshaara Lalwani, CEO, Communicate India.

He has been a regularly featured in top fitness and bodybuilding competitions in India and abroad and has bagged many accolades in the fitness regime. He has also won Bronze medal in Junior Mr. India 2015 and a silver medal in Junior Mr. Maharashtra 2015.

The Weider's Amature Olympia Asia is one of the biggest fitness and bodybuilding competition held as part of the IFBB organization. This competition has various categories like men´s Physique, Women´s Physique, Body fitness, Bikini fitness, and Classic Bodybuilding (Prejudging), to name a few.

This year the event was organized by National Federation (HKFBF) and President Hugo Chan, in the elegant venue Kowloon Bay International & Exhibition Centre.