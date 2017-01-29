2017 Australian Open: Cricketers react to Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal finals

Roger Federer won his 18th Grand Slam title in a thrilling Australian Open final against his long-time rival Rafa Nadal 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3

Switzerland’s Roger Federer etched his legendary status in his sport by winning his 18th Grand Slam title in a thrilling Australian Open final against his long-time rival Rafael Nadal 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3.

With the scorecard reading 2 sets apiece and the Spaniard leading 3-1 in the decider, Federer bounced back and broke Nadal twice before closing it out on the second championship point with a forehand winner. With this win, Federer ended his 4-year wait to win a Grand Slam title and what made it more special is that he is coming back from a knee injury that kept him out of action for 6 months.

Both the competitors put on a great match and had the spectators on their feet. The most anticipated Fedal finals did have an impact on the cricket fraternity too. Several cricketers kept reacting to the match with a majority of them cheering for the eventual winner. Let us take a look at some of the reactions from the cricketers:

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar:

The whole world salutes your tears of victory today @rogerfederer, your play was divine ... #AusOpen #AusOpenFinal — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 29, 2017

Truly a clash of the titans! What a match :) Congratulations @rogerfederer on winning the #AusOpen finals. pic.twitter.com/8TMJ6ZXZUK — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 29, 2017

ICC Cricketer of the year, R Ashwin:

Sublime serving from Roger!#AusOpen — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 29, 2017

Rafa to say 'Melbourne was so near yet so far, see you in Roland Garos Roger'. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 29, 2017

Australian captain Steve Smith:

Roger Federer XVIII









Greatest of all time! — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) January 29, 2017

Australian dashing opener David Warner:

Wow what a game!! Well done both players and congratulations to rogerfederer 18 grand slams and… https://t.co/5MgYvpCOV0 — David Warner (@davidwarner31) January 29, 2017

Absolutely blessed to watch two champions play tennis. @rogerfederer @RafaelNadal well done #fedexpress — David Warner (@davidwarner31) January 29, 2017

West Indian captain Jason Holder:

Any successful athlete could feel the energy & passion exhibited today. Motivation to everyone THIS IS WHY WE PLAY! Congrats Roger!#AusOpen — Jason Holder (@Jaseholder98) January 29, 2017

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne, Tom Moody and Dean Jones:

What an epic men's tennis final. Rafa was outstanding & never gave up. But in the end, it was… https://t.co/5KxMPt3nNA — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 29, 2017

Attention Nick Kyrgios: that's how you win a Tennis championship.. 1 down and FIGHT there is no tomorrow! Great players #Nadal #Federer — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) January 29, 2017

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar:

Shhhhhhhh!!! It's Roger Federer — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 29, 2017

Former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman:

@rogerfederer vs @RafaelNadal has to be the best match to watch & they didn't disappoint us. What a win @rogerfederer #australianopen — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 29, 2017

Out-of-favour England batsman Kevin Pietersen: