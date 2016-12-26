Ravichandran Ashwin adds a 'baby' jewel to his golden 2016

Ashwin and his wife with their first child (Image Courtesy: The Bridal Box)

India’s ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s wife Prithi gave birth to a baby girl on 21st December. This is the Ashwin family’s second child after the birth of their first daughter, Akira, last year.

This caps off what was a remarkable year for Ashwin, which has already had several proud moments, and has added one more reason for him to celebrate in a grand way.

The news broke out through a tweet by Ashwin’s wife, Prithi Ashwin.

I delivered carrom baby #2 on the 21st. She waited out a State-wide shut down thanks to the cyclone AND 5 days of Test cricket at Chepauk‍ — Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) December 26, 2016

Chennai has had some tough recent times, with the demise of the state’s chief minister and then the cyclone sweeping across the city. The Indian players gave the region a reason to rejoice with their dramatic win in the fifth Test at Chennai capping off a dominant 4-0 series win over England. R Ashwin had outstanding numbers to show for in the series, scoring 306 runs and taking 28 wickets in the series.

The joy of the remarkable 5th day at Chepauk had everyone jumping around in celebration. India snatched a victory which seemed improbable at lunch on the last day, courtesy Ravindra Jadeja’s 7-wicket haul. Ashwin did not get much success in the wickets column in that match, but his inspiration brought out the best out of his spin twin, Jadeja.

Prithi followed up with a series of humorous and creative tweets.

I thought my water would break when we won that game and I was going to have the baby at Chepauk. Now, THAT would have been some story. — Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) December 26, 2016

Ashwin was also awarded the ICC Cricketer of the Year and the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year in 2016.

She arrived the next day. We Didn't want to steal Appas 'Cricketer of the Year' moment, so telling you guys now. — Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) December 26, 2016

Ashwin and Team India will play more games at home in 2017 against England, Bangladesh and Australia.

Congratulations to R Ashwin for a remarkable 2016 and best wishes for the Ashwin family and the baby girl.