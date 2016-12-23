KL Rahul targets Karun Nair or Virender Sehwag's record in his next Test innings

Rahul was dismissed for 199 in the first innings of the Chennai Test

After coming extremely close to what could have been his maiden double century, KL Rahul made an error in judgment and got himself out in the Chennai Test against England. His reaction at being dismissed on 199 was one of disgust. As the dust began to slowly settle down over the last couple of days, he has chosen to look at the positive side of his key contribution which helped India seal an innings victory as well as the accompanying 4-0 series score line.

In a candid chat with India Today, the 24-year old reflected on his career best score and the manner of dismissal whilst revealing that he has already set his sights on breaking a record or two when he walks out to bat again.

Rahul felt, “Look, it's a funny game. I came back to playing Test cricket (after injuries) and got out for zero and people thought I was not the same guy. It was a tough time for me. I have to be grateful for the runs I have got. I have 199 reasons to smile. I was just one run away from getting a double hundred. That's the way the game goes. You don't always get what you want.”

When asked if he had a brain freeze upon nearing the 200-mark, the elegant right-hander reasoned, “You could say that. There are only a few times in a batsmen's life when he gets really eager – when you want to get off the mark or when you are approaching 100 or a 200.

“I was expecting him to pitch on middle or off stump, not expecting (that) he would bowl it so wide. I just let my bat go half way through the shot and I was trying to pull back but (then) it was too late.”

Upon losing the toss, India saw England pile on 477 in the first innings. Despite the game being a dead rubber, there was still plenty at stake including the score line and their unbeaten Test streak. Absorbing the scoreboard pressure quite admirably, Rahul got the hosts off to a solid start with his enterprising knock.

After he was dismissed, the opener saw his Karnataka state-mate and close friend Karun Nair smash his way into the record books. The 25-year old middle-order batsman converted his maiden Test century into a mammoth knock and became just the second Indian cricketer to register an individual triple ton after Virender Sehwag (who has two triple centuries to his name).

Rahul noted, “I am happy that the 199 helped the team register one of the best victories we have had in last 14 months. There was not a lot in the wicket. We were thinking runs (for the) first four days. We wanted to win but did not know how we would do it. We wanted to fight it out. That's the thing about this team. I rate the Chennai win right at top of the list.”

He added, “You learn from these mistakes, I am happy from the learning. The next time I go out to bat, I will try to break Karun or Sehwag's record. Karun has set a very high benchmark in the team for us with his 300. His first hundred is a big one. (It’s) good to have such competition in the team.”

India’s next Test assignment will be the one-off match against Bangladesh in Vizag from February 8 before the Australians arrive for a 4-match series.