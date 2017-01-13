No decision yet on Alastair Cook's fate as England captain

The meeting will be a standard practice of reviewing major tours.

by Tushar Garg News 13 Jan 2017, 19:03 IST

There is no urgency for such a decision as England do not play Test cricket for the next six months

What’s the story

Alastair Cook’s fate as England Test captain will not be decided anytime soon. The much-anticipated meeting between Cook and Andrew Strauss, the director of cricket at the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday, will end without a verdict on the current England Test captain.

The meeting would be a standard practice where the team management reviews the cricket team’s major tours. England were handed a 4-0 series defeat by India in their latest Test series.

In case you didn’t know...

After the drubbing at the hands of India, Cook had suggested that there would be a period of soul-searching and ponder over his future as captain. The England Test captain had cut a sorry figure at the press conference and looked ready to give up the English Test captaincy.

The 32-year-old had made it clear that he would reveal his future plans in the meeting with Strauss at the turn of the new year.

Speculations were rife that Alastair Cook would hand over the baton of England Test captaincy to Joe Root after Friday’s meeting.

The heart of the matter

The ECB is not in a hurry to look for an answer to the question regarding Cook’s captaincy as England play no Test cricket for the next six months. Another reason could be because England are hosting the Champions Trophy in June and therefore the ECB wants to shift the focus entirely on white-ball cricket.

The left-handed opener’s contribution to England Test cricket cannot be understated. Cook is the leading run-getter for England in the longer format of the game. The 32-year-old is also the most capped English player and has captained the team in 59 Test matches, the most for any Englishman.

Trevor Bayliss, the current England coach had also expressed that he would be more than happy if Cook continues as the England test skipper.

What next?

The ECB has not set a firm deadline to find a solution on the impending change at the top. Instead the ECB, at the moment, is ready to prepare and plan for the English summer against South Africa and West Indies without any change at the top.

Sportskeeda’s take

The England team doesn’t play a Test match for a few months and their next Test assignment is in July. Hence, there is no haste to take such a path-breaking decision. Strauss and Cook have plenty of time to ponder over what is best for the interest of the English red-ball cricket and devise their plans accordingly.