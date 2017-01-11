An open letter to Rahul Dravid on his 44th birthday

An open letter to the legend of Indian Cricket on the occasion of his 44th birthday.

It’s all about the person that you are and the kind of sportsman you represent

Mr. Rahul Dravid,

What do I say of you that hasn't been said before? The fact that you are one of the greatest players to have graced the cricket pitch or that you epitomise the gentleman of the gentleman's game? Should I enunciate your endless achievements or rave about you being the ultimate touchstone of perseverance and dedication?

I will settle for saying that I am not a fan of the batsman, the fielder or the captain that you were. That's right – I am not in an idolatry of a batsman with over 24,000 international runs, a fielder with the highest number of test catches or a captain with the record of highest number of consecutive ODI matches won while chasing.

For me, it’s all about the person that you are and the kind of sportsman you represent.

Your legacy isn't about the number of records that you have broken, but about the amount of hearts you’ve touched. Your persona, that exudes class, grace and discipline, was and continues to be your greatest contribution to the game you endorsed.

The lessons that you taught through your consistent performances cannot be found even in the best of self-help books. They remain with thousands of cricket fans even today and continue to guide people, like me, through different trials and tribulations of life.

You taught us that aggression need not be vocal

In today's world of sport where silence is misconstrued for weakness and loud roars are considered to be the supreme forms of intent, the purpose in your eyes was enough to intimidate the opposition. Your demeanour, though calm, alluded to your never-give-up attitude and your unbridled desire to win.

Your quiet determination is and will be a source of motivation for me and thousands like me across the world.

You taught us to run with the pack

Play for the name on the front of the shirt and they'll remember the name on the back. Mr. Dravid, you did everything you could for the sake your team – be it donning the wicket-keeping gloves, batting at every position or even wearing ODI colours after two long years, just to get your team out of travail.

The best thing about you being a team player was the casual air you kept about it. Through your relentless effort, you proved that winning with a team is always a lot more than winning individually. Your valuable lesson is not only essential to sportsmen, but also to corporate employees, management individuals and every person who works with a team.

You taught us to strive for excellence

In this era where rewards are considered ahead of perfection every time, the kind of person that you are deserves innumerable plaudits. Every time I looked at your game, I was ceaselessly reminded of a ballerina at her craft - the poise, the years of practice and the panache were clearly on display. Your dedication, honesty and simplicity made you stand out in the jazzy milieu that surrounded you.

You emphasised on the fact that success and achievement might make your career, but it is the constant effort that shapes it. Every time you took guard, you taught something new. Every dignified interview of yours was a pedagogy on its own.

I am your fan, Mr. Rahul Dravid and I admire you for being the reliable player that you were and the incredible human being that you are. Thank you for everything that you have done for the sport and for its followers.

Wish you a very Happy Birthday.

Yours sincerely,

An ardent fan.

