When Anushka Sharma stood up to Rahul Dravid as a teenager

Anushka Sharma had an interesting encounter with Rahul Dravid much before she found fame with her Bollywood career

Rahul Dravid obliges fans’ request for his autograph

What’s the story?

We all know that Bollywood sensation Anushka Sharma is not short on sass, ever since we first saw her nearly outshine Shah Rukh Khan in her acting debut to her casually spicing things up on the recent Koffee with Karan episode, where she starred alongside Katrina Kaif.

But as revealed by Zee News, she was quite a cool teenager as well.

When she met Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid in Bangalore, she proceeded to ask him to return her pen after he forgot to do so!

"When Rahul Dravid came for a shoot at Chinnaswamy Stadium, we went to see him. I took my brother’s book and pen and went up to Dravid for his autograph, since he was feeling shy. I was never star struck." she said.

In case you didn’t know...

While the 28-year-old was born in Ayodhya, Anushka spent her formative years in Bangalore, studying at Army School before taking up further studies at Mount Carmel, Bangalore University.

Anushka’s brother, Karnesh Sharma, who is currently the co-founder of production house Clean Slate Films, played U-19 cricket for Bangalore. Anushka and her brother grew up in the ‘garden city’, and were huge fans of the city’s biggest star, Rahul Dravid.

So when Dravid arrived at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore for a shoot, Anushka accompanied her brother in an attempt to get his autograph. Presented with the opportunity, Karnesh felt too shy, so Anushka, naturally confident, came to her brother’s rescue and asked Dravid for the autograph.

The heart of the matter

Routine affair, asking for someone’s autograph. Except, we didn’t know Rahul Dravid is a pen-hog and Anushka Sharma really loves her pens.

After Dravid obliged her with an autograph, he forgot to return the pen. "Dravid took my pen and started signing other autographs too. After waiting for him to return my pen, I walked up to him and asked for it back." Anushka said about the matter.

Little did Anuskha know at that stage that she would go on to have a relationship with a cricketer, and possibly one of the most popular cricketers ever, Virat Kohli.

Amidst rumours that the pair were going to get engaged in a private affair, Kohli came out on Twitter to clarify the issue –

" we aren't getting engaged & if we were going to,we wouldn't hide it. Simple... (1/2) — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2016

(2/2)Since news channels cant resist selling false rumours & keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion :) — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2016

HEARTBREAK, for now.

Sportskeeda’s take

Anushka Sharma was clearly one who was meant for the spotlight. With this fascinating story from her childhood, it becomes clear that she was never starstruck and that certainly helped her pave a career in Bollywood for herself.

For Virat Kohli, please don’t ever take Anushka’s pen without returning it.