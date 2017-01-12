Team India to sport new jersey in ODI series against England

The brand new kit boasts of unique features like 4D Quickness and Zero Distractions, meant to maximise the performance of the players.

The Indian team players strike a pose with the new jersey

What’s the story?

The Indian team will sport new jerseys when they lock horns with England in the ODI series scheduled to start on the 15th of this month, with the first match at the MCA stadium in Pune. The new kit was launched with the motto “ Self-Belief”, with top Indian players sharing their stories about the love for the game and their struggle to reach the top.



Outgoing Indian captain MS Dhoni stressed on the importance of the new jersey, stating that “the game has been evolving over the years and the need to have kits that are designed to suit the modern game has always been the priority for the team management and Nike”.

Redefine the Game. Define Your Future.



Introducing the new national ODI team jersey. In stores now. pic.twitter.com/DotMYjksKN — BCCI (@BCCI) January 12, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Nike is the official apparel partner of the Indian team and has been churning out brand new kits for the Men in Blue year after year. In January 2015, they had unveiled a new jersey for the ODI format, with a material made out of recycled plastic bottles.

The very next year, they came up with another jersey for the shortest format, just before the start of the World T20. It had four-way stretch that was designed to endure even the most aggressive of plays on the field. The latest jersey will be used by the Indian men’s team for the upcoming series against England.



The heart of the matter

The refurbished Indian jersey boasts of two new major features, namely ‘4D Quickness’ and ‘Zero Distractions’.

The 4D Quickness feature is meant to provide multi-directional, as well as multi-dimensional quickness to improve the swiftness of the players, as well as increase the breathability of the material. The regulated temperatures will keep the players cool, even in searing humid conditions in the subcontinent.

Another feature, Zero Distractions, has been incorporated to help the players concentrate on the game by cutting out the distractions and maximising their effort on the ground.

What’s next?

With the motto “Self-belief”, the new jerseys have given Team India fans one more reason to look forward to the upcoming India-England series. It is also heartening to see both the men and women’s team players share the same space while unveiling the new jerseys.

The Indian team will walk out wearing the brand new uniform under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, who has taken over the reins from MS Dhoni, who stepped down as the team’s limited-overs skipper.

Sportskeeda’s take



The new jerseys, with a more breathable material, will go a long way in helping the Indian team during its home season, more so during the hot and humid summer months. The temperature regulation will ensure that the players stay cool, even in harsh conditions. The darker shade on the shoulders gives the jersey a more aesthetically pleasing look.

