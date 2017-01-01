Rumours: Barcelona to rival AC Milan for Paris Saint-Germain's Serge Aurier

Barcelona's defence has been very shaky this season

by Rohit Viswanathan News 01 Jan 2017, 17:00 IST

Aurier is a top target for Barcelona

What’s the story?

Barcelona have decided to turn their attention to PSG right back Serge Aurier. Since the departure of Dani Alves, the Catalans have not yet found a permanent solution for that particular position.

Aurier has been one of the best right backs currently in Europe and he could work out to be a very nice addition to the squad. L'Equipe are reporting that Barcelona want to snap him this January with AC Milan interested in a summer move for the player.

In case you didn’t know...

It’s safe to say Barcelona have had more than a few problems at the back this season. Right back has been a particular issue this term, with Sergi Roberto deputising in that position ahead of Aleix Vidal.

But the Spaniard has been susceptible to the occasional error and has come under severe criticism for some of his performances this season. Luis Enrique is desperately trying to sign a player who is accustomed to that role.

Roberto has already made one defensive error and averages only 4 defensive actions per game which is slightly low for a defender. With Barcelona challenging on all fronts in 2017 they will need to solve their right back issue and Serge Aurier is seen as an ideal fit.

The heart of the matter

Dani Alves decided not to renew his contract this summer with Barcelona and moved to Juventus on a free. This meant Luis Enrique needed to find a player to fill his boots but decided to give Sergi Roberto a shot at the position.

That hasn’t worked out too well so far and the Catalans have to try and find another option at right back to sustain their title challenge right until the end.

What’s next?

Barcelona will probably place a bid for the Ivorian this month. They were also looking at Chelsea’s Branislav Ivanovic as an option but no doubt Serge Aurier will be top of their wishlist.

The PSG man is younger and a much more attacking threat down the flanks. Although Sergi Roberto has Luis Enrique’s vote of confidence he will know that he ahs to invest in January to try and boost his chances of cutting Real Madrid’s lead at the top.

Sportskeeda’s take

Aurier is not the first choice right back at PSG with Meunier the player he usually competes with for that right back berth. Barcelona would be able get their man for a reasonable price but his behaviour might put them off.

But Enrique knows the importance going to a hectic January schedule and might just try and prize him away from the Parisiens