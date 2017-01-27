Transfer Rumour: Branislav Ivanovic set for Zenit Saint Petersburg move

The 32-year-old Serbian joined Chelsea from Lokomotiv Moscow in 2008.

Ivanovic has found opportunities limited this season

What’s the story?

With just six months left on his Chelsea contract, Branislav Ivanovic could soon be moving to Zenit St Petersburg according to ESPN FC. Reports say that the Russian club are in talks with the 32-year-old defender and want him on a plane to Russia by the weekend.

Zenit have supposedly offered Ivanovic a three-and-a-half-year deal and are hoping to ward off interest from West Ham United, Leicester City, and Everton.

In case you didn't know...

After joining Chelsea in a £9.7 deal from Lokomotiv Moscow in 2008, Branislav Ivanovic had to wait for eight months after the start of the 2008/09 season to make his first appearance for Chelsea in the League Cup against Portsmouth. It wasn’t until the 2010/11 season that he established himself as the club’s first choice full back.

The following season, Ivanovic helped Chelsea lift the Europa League after scoring a stoppage time winner against Benfica which marked the Blues second successive European title. The same season, Ivanovic was also part of a controversial incident after being bitten by Luis Suarez in the 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the Premier League. Suarez was a given a ten-match ban by the FA for his assault on the Ivanovic.

The 32-year-old Serbian has won two Premier League titles, three FA Cups, a Europa League title and also the prestigious Champions League during his ten year stay at Stamford Bridge. Ivanovic has only made 15 appearances for Chelsea so far this season.

The heart of the matter

Chelsea will allow Ivanovic to leave on a free transfer after choosing not to extend his contract. Victor Moses and César Azpilicueta have been preferred over the Serbian full-back by the club’s manager Antonio Conte.

Ivanovic has mostly been warming the bench so far this season. The emergence of Moses as an attacking wing-back option on the right and Azpilicueta part of the back three as well as capable of both full-back positions has meant that Ivanovic has found few chances.

What’s next?

Chelsea will be hoping to make a deal with Zenit St Petersburg before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Sportskeeda’s take

After almost a decade at Stamford Bridge, Ivanovic’s illustrious career at Chelsea could soon come to an end. The Serbian has achieved major success with the London club both at domestic and the international levels.

With Chelsea bringing back Nathan Ake from Bournemouth and Kurt Zouma fit once again, the Blues have enough cover in defence.