Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are both beasts says Juventus star Gonzalo Higuain

Higuain is one of the few footballers who has played with both Ronaldo and Messi

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are arguably the 2 greatest footballers of our generation

What’s the story?

The debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has gone on endlessly and Juventus star Gonzalo Higuain had the perfect answer when asked who was better between the two.

Speaking to Marca, Higuain said:

"It's a question like [Iker] Casillas or [Gianluigi] Buffon. It's not difficult, it's easy to answer. They are both beasts and have each developed their own qualities and characteristics, so play with the one that makes you feel better in your own game."

Higuain also sought to end any comparisons between Dybala and Messi at the moment.

"Well, one is just starting out and the other has won everything,” he said.

“It's a comparison that doesn't come to my mind. Paulo has to be calm, he is young and has everything to be himself. He also has everything to be world class."

In case you didn’t know...

Gonzalo Higuain is better suited than most people to answer the question having played with Ronaldo at Real Madrid and Lionel Messi for the Argentine national team. Playing as a forward, Higuain would have seen first hand the creativity and finishing skills of both Messi and Ronaldo.

The heart of the matter

Ronaldo and Messi are both at the peak of their careers. While the Portuguese superstar had a stunning 2016, guiding Real Madrid to the Champions League title and inspiring Portugal to the Euro 2016 championship, Lionel Messi also was at his usual best finishing as the top scorer in 2016.

Choosing between the two is almost impossible and rather than based on ability, the choice is usually made on personal preference. Higuain’s answer shows that both Ronaldo and Messi have earned a remarkable amount of respect from their peers.

Also, while Dybala is undoubtedly one of the best young forwards in the planet, it is too early to compare him to a legend like Lionel Messi and the young Argentine’s interests will be best served if he keeps himself grounded and puts in good performances consistently.

What’s next?

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will look to continue dominating world football. While Messi has started 2017 in stunning fashion, the Real Madrid superstar has slightly struggled to find his best form. Knowing Cristiano Ronaldo however, the Portuguese Superstar will be itching to answer his critics in his trademark style in the upcoming matches.

Sportskeeda’s take

While Messi and Ronaldo fans are involved in an endless debate as to who is better, there is no doubt whatsoever, that we as football fans are lucky to live in the era of Ronaldo and Messi.