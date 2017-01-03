EPL 2016/17: West Ham United 0-2 Manchester United - Player Ratings

Manchester United continue their unbeaten streak at the London Stadium at the expense of West Ham United.

by Shuvam Sinha Analysis 03 Jan 2017, 10:15 IST

Another three points in the bag for Manchester United

Manchester United scored two second-half goals to overcome 10-man West Ham in a dramatic game at the London Stadium. Juan Mata opened the scoring for the visitors following some brilliant play by fellow substitute Marcus Rashford, before in-form striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic made sure of the three points with a powerful strike from close range, although he should have been flagged offside.

The biggest talking point was referee Mike Dean’s decision to brandish a red card in the 15th minute for Sofiane Feghouli for a high tackle on Phil Jones, who appeared to challenge for the ball with the same vigour.

Here are the player ratings from the encounter at West Ham’s new home ground:

West Ham United

Darren Randolph – 7.5/10

Darren Randolph did his best to keep Manchester United at bay

Randolph made an excellent save to prevent Antonio Valencia from giving Manchester United the lead. He continues to deliver as West Ham’s numero uno in goal.

Havard Nordtveit – 6/10

Nordveidt did a good job keeping Lingard quiet but was easily outsmarted by Marcus Rashford’s fleet-footedness in the build-up to United’s first goal

Winston Reid – 6.5/10

Reid was disciplined at the back, making some crucial clearances from crosses delivered from the wing.

Angelo Ogbonna – 7/10

Ogbonna was composed at the back, not giving the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic any room to get a clean shot away.

Aaron Cresswell – 5.5/10

The full-back was unable to stamp any authority going forward due to the numerical disadvantage and the bulk of United possession.

Cheikhou Kouyate – 6.5/10

The Senegalese midfielder helped his defenders against increasing Manchester United pressure and as a result could not offer as much as he had hoped going forward due to the red card.

Pedro Obiang – 7/10

Obiang did a brilliant job sitting in front of his back four, breaking up United’s intricate play on numerous occasions.

Mikhail Antonio – 6/10

Antonio missed a glaring opportunity to put the Hammers 1-0 up, failing to beat David de Gea after being put through by Manuel Lanzini. He did create a couple of promising chances for West Ham to score and was a potential target during set-pieces.

Sofiane Feghouli – 4/10

A controversial red card for a lunging tackle on Phil Jones ended Feghouli’s night after just 15 minutes.

Dimitri Payet – 7/10

With West Ham down to 10 men, they were reliant on Payet’s individual skill on the ball and his accuracy on the dead ball to give his side an unlikely opening. He was surprisingly replaced by Andy Carroll in a bid to bring West Ham back into the game after conceding the first goal.

Manuel Lanzini – 7.5/10

Manuel Lanzini was a livewire for West Ham

Lanzini was arguably West Ham’s best player in the opposition half, driving forward with the ball and getting into spaces in the United defence. His teasing shot which was headed for the top corner was well kept out by David de Gea. He was cruelly denied an assist after his through-ball to put Antonio clear on goal was unable to be converted thanks to United’s shot-stopper.

Substitutes:

Andy Carroll – 4/10

Carroll barely got a touch on the ball with his head to test the United defenders during his 20 minutes on the pitch.

Edimilson Fernandes and Andre Ayew – N/A

Both players were brought on late in the game.

Manchester United

David de Gea – 8/10

David de Gea was again on hand to save United’s blushes

The United custodian made two great saves to frustrate Manuel Lanzini from the edge of the box and Mikhail Antonio from a one-on-one situation.

Antonio Valencia – 6.5/10

Valencia was unsurprisingly dangerous up the pitch, making overlapping runs and being unpredictable on the ball. However, his failure to score in the first half from a Henrikh Mkhitaryan ball with the goal gaping slightly strikes him down.

Phil Jones – 7.5/10

Jones continues to rise in stature as an integral centre-half with a solid performance to keep Dimitri Payet and Mikhail Antonio quiet.

Marcos Rojo – 7.5/10

Rojo looked assured at centre-back and at left-back in the first and second half respectively, dealing with each West Ham cross with conviction and also providing some quality going forward in the late stages.

Matteo Darmian – 6.5/10

The Italian linked up well with Paul Pogba on the left-hand side in an attempt to weave through the Hammers defence. He was hauled off at half-time for Juan Mata to inject some much-needed creativity.

Ander Herrera – 7/10

Herrera quietly proved his worth in United’s midfield, moving the ball quickly in the attacking third and feeding advancing wingers in order to create chances for United.

Michael Carrick – 7.5/10

Carrick’s invaluable insurance in front of the back four helped United dominate most of the game.

Paul Pogba – 7/10

Pogba once again operated in a free role, dictating United’s attacks from midfield with his terrific ball passing and switching positions with Herrera in the attacking third.

Jesse Lingard – 6/10

The pacey Lingard was mostly subdued by fullbacks Nordveidt and Cresswell and missed a great opportunity to score when his follow-up from Darren Randolph’s save from Antonio Valencia hit the post from four yards out.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 8/10

Zlatan continued his rich vein of form in front of goal, scoring United’s second – albeit from an offside position. His movement in and around the penalty box was also efficient as he helped United maintain control of the game.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 6.5/10

It was not the best of games for Mkhitaryan, although he did create one opportunity – his low cross across the face of goal could not be helped home by Antonio Valencia and by Jesse Lingard in the follow-up. Not too many of his crosses and through passes missed their primary targets in this game.

Substitutes:

Juan Mata – 7.5/10

His presence and vision somehow improved United’s fluidity in possession and urgency to carve open an obdurate West Ham.

Marcus Rashford – 7.5/10

Marcus Rashford was electric in his short spell on the pitch

Rashford was exceptional after coming on, giving Havard Nordtveidt a run for his money with his pace and quick feet on the left wing. He constantly outran his opponent to help give his side more promising goal-scoring chances.

Chris Smalling – 6.5

Smalling helped shore up United’s defence after they had taken the lead.