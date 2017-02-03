Former Indian National team manager Wim Kovermans joins AFC as Deputy Technical Director

The Dutchman was in charge of the National Team from 2012 to 2014.

by Press Release News 03 Feb 2017, 16:40 IST

Wim Kovermans

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is delighted to announce the appointment of Wilhelmus Koevermans as the new AFC Deputy Technical Director. The Dutchman started his role on February 2, 2017.

Prior to his appointment, Koevermans was the Head Tutor for the Pro-License coaching courses at the Royal Netherlands Football Association (KNVB). His wealth of experience both in Asia and around the globe took him most recently to India where he served as the national team coach for over two years between 2012-2014.

Koevermans said: “I am excited by this great opportunity. Having spent some time on this continent, I have witnessed the significant progress made by Asian teams in recent years.

“I am passionate about the education and development of the game at all levels and I am looking forward to working with the AFC Member Associations to elevate the standard of football on the continent to even greater heights.”

Koevermans also served as the youth coach for the KNVB from 2001 until 2008 before taking on the role of High-Performance Director at the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) from 2008 until 2012.

Dato’ Windsor John, AFC General Secretary, said: “From nurturing future stars to ensuring the growth of the grassroots game, technical development represents the driving force to achieve the AFC’s Vision and Mission.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Wim Koevermans to the AFC, as he brings with him the technical know-how and competence to continue to build on the strong foundations and momentum to ensure the success of our teams and players under the AFC’s banner One Asia, One Goal.”

Koevermans, who was part of the UEFA European Championship 1988 winning squad as a player, will assist AFC Technical Director Andy Roxburgh in the day-to-day implementation of the AFC’s technical programmes. In the past year, the AFC has introduced several new initiatives to strengthen the foundations for Member Associations, which include the new AFC Coaching Convention, AFC Youth Scheme and AFC Grassroots Charter.